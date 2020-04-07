What he described as the Plague. (Antonio Samarone)

Freud stated there are three sources of suffering, the power of the higher nature, of the fragility of our own bodies and the inadequacy of the rules of social networking. In the Modern Age, to sell the illusion of security and progress. The science would be able to control this power of the nature.

In the last few hundred thousand years, the probable date of the Homo sapiens, between the natural hazard on human life, and highlighted the threat to the species. This form of violence has changed in the story.

Adapting the bible to the enemy of Baudrillard, we can point to four periods of time.

1. It Was the Wolf – and the man faced a tête-à-tête with the great beasts, as well as other species of homo. Our life was nomadic. The risk of being eaten by a jaguar. A foreign enemy that was attacking. In self-defense if used at the fire, and he built fortresses;

2. In the Era of the Mouse and The enemy was operating in the basement, sneaky, to deal with it, it was necessary for the hygiene and the cleaning techniques to get it out. The main threat to this period was the Black death.

3. It Was the Beetle – The main enemy is now the mosquito bites. The confrontation was made, it was necessary for the reorganization. The main threat has been to the Yellow Fever. In Brazil, it Was the Beetle’s remains, you know? (dengue fever, zico, and death).

4. In the Era of the Virus – This is the enemy that is installed in the heart of the system is as vital and difficult to combat. The Virus is the only to get a gene that modifies the operation of the host. The answer is the immune system. The vaccine has been effective in the cases of small-pox and the Spanish flu, but it still has not worked for hiv / AIDS.

The virus is able to put in question the security provided by science. The Covid -19 is a good example of this. The Fever is viral have left for the humanity of the helpless. The only remedy is isolation. Run away! Return to the old theme in a medieval style: “the best way to fight disease is a good pair of hiking boots.”

In the Plague, the cholera, in 1855, and in Itabaiana, those who escaped were those who fled to the foot of the mountain. “Legs, what you want?”

I agree with Zygmunt Bauman:

The modern withdrew from their promises, and, among them, the idea of the enlightenment, of the security and the control of nature. Sure, the technology would be able to keep track of the natural disaster came crashing down. Global warming is threatening us.

The house is on fire, as it says, But Thunberg.

A fascinating insight into a world that was emerging from the fatalism, and the brand has failed. The promise of progress and development, he was in a trap of ideology.

The modern promise of security (control over the nature, and the improvement of quality of life (a steady progression). Modernity created the illusion that the happiness of consumption is growing (to have), rather than the (to be).

The science has promised to keep the brand.

After the battles, secular some social rights have been achieved. The right to health care, education, minimum income, employment, housing, and protection in old age. All, in an advanced of decomposition. The system of social protection is being dismantled, one piece at a time.

The Plague of the Covid – 19 is a part of the scene.

At the moment, the science is still the greatest asset of a man to that kind of threat. Is not enough not to light fires or to seek magic solutions.

It doesn’t take much study to the risk that, after the storm, we need to retrace our way of life.

Modernity has abandoned his promises to them, but they are still alive. This is not the end of the utopia, the only utopia will be different. What will they be? Those left in the world still don’t have an answer.

Changes to the utopias, that is, they are visible, they are found in all parts of society, but on their part, they focus on the individuals in the categories, and less radical, follow the steps, one step at a time.

Civilization, that is, an order which was built and run by men. Civilization is a coercive of the instincts of a clash between safety and freedom.

The hatred and the fear of freedom, and in the order that they are not innate to the human species.

As I warned in the old Armelindo, in the Alley, Added: “We’re going to take care of your life, and look for other ways. This virus is nothing, if you want to get to know a marc, and wait for the Covid – 20.”

Antonio, Samarone.