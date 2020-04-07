When do we see Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow?

It was expected that estrenase the 1 of may, but its launch is delayed by a coronavirus. What we know of the new movie from the Marvel Universe?

Updated 07/04/2020 11:38



As is happening with almost everything in a world paralyzed by the coronavirus, the premiere of movies also is postponing, for a very desired them to be. Black Widow it is the first film of the so-called Phase 4 of the Marvel Universe, and recounts the events that occurred between Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War. The protagonist is, of course, to Scarlett Johansson, who had a 2019 gold with the Story of a marriage and Jojo Rabbit.

Tired of fleeing from his past, Natasha Romanoff (a Scarlett Johansson on fire), known as the Black Widow, has close ties with his family Romanoff, formed by Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), Melina Vostokoff (Rachel Weisz) and Alexei Shostakov (David Harbour).

The plan of a Black Widow is to bring back to his family to face a conspiracy that has to do with his past. So who is forced to review his days as a spy of the KGB, where the trained to later become one of The Avengers. The film tells the events that occurred between the stories of Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War.

It was expected that Black Widow would fill the screens of half the world next may 1, but due to the outage of the coronavirus, the film has been delayed to the November 6, 2020.

This spectacular production, one of the films most anticipated of the year, was shot in London, Budapest, Morocco and Atlanta. According to the new figure of the saga, Florence Pugh (nominated for an Oscar as best supporting actress for little women), the experience of the shoot has been one of the hardest and most bizarre of his career. “I think that people are going to be a big surprise when they finally see the movie, because there is a lot of action but also a lot of sensitivity and beauty,” he stated in an interview to the magazine Variety. In this interview, Pugh also praised Johansson (who has been here for ten years, giving life to Black Widow in the Marvel movies) and thanked them for their help and advice in the filming.

Fans of the films of the Marvel Universe had long been calling for a tape devoted entirely to Black Widow. It has finally come, although we will have to wait a little longer to see it. This is the first title of the series cinematic Marvel after the Saga of the Infinite. At Black Widow we met in Iron Man 2, which premiered in 2010.

Scarlett Johansson was surrounded by a cast of luxury, with Rachel Weisz playing Melina, David Harbour on the Red Guardian and Florence Pugh to Yelena. All you have to face a villain unknown, called Taskmaster.

A few days ago, Johansson explained to Entertainment Weekly: “In the film we find Natasha at a time quite dark of his life. You do not have anyone to call or anywhere to go. Let’s say that you are fighting against itself. Suddenly, a great explosion and all the parts of your head they land. You have that moment of stillness where you don’t know what step you have to give and if that is the time to do so. The only thing you know is that at that time you have to confront yourself and your memories.”