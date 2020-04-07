Women’s voices during times of negacionismo and misogyny

For a time the mask falls off. At times, it literally. And when it does fall, it is necessary to cut them off.

In the past few weeks, we have watched with amazement at the inability of the Federal Government in dealing with the challenges posed by a terrible pandemic Coronavirus (Covid-19). The first response of a denialist, of duty, of course, was to refute the irrefutable. It’s a fantasy, he told Jair jair bolsonaro with respect to the severity of the virus, and that up to the date of publication of this article, the 27th of march, killed an estimated 24 thousand people all over the world.

In the wake of the recent speeches and actions of the president to demonstrate his total contempt for the lives of the people of brazil. In the past few days, there has been a call for the criminal and dangerous by the authorities, and political figures. “Right now, he has exceeded all limits,” they said.

The tendency to manipulate the reality, and leaving with your life, however, is nothing new among the clan of jair bolsonaro and his supporters. Even before he became president, and during the process of the impeachment of president Dilma Rousseff, in rio in 2016, the congressman has dedicated his vote to the delegates from the brazilian military dictatorship (1964-1985), and the ” colonel Carlos Alberto Brilhante Ustra. He attacked even the ex-prime minister and also the member of parliament, Maria do Rosario, said she “didn’t deserve to be raped” because they considered it a “very ugly”.

Therefore, it’s always nurtured a vision of social and misógina, which attacks the memory, and the attacks on the women. Right there, on the floor of the house of Representatives, he had crossed all the limits. It is a country that is serious about their laws and their institutions, should have been brought to justice, for an apology to the torture and the dictatorship, and kept him from being a candidate – which, of course, would be an application that is incompatible with democracy. But it was not. And you won the game.

Its management is followed by trying to manipulate the reality before them bodies of women. It is what it is, for example, to attack seriously to the reporter, by Patricia Campos Mello; in order to make the best use of your version, and descredibilizar a journalist, that there is a time comes to exposing scandals in the national, involving a high-level.

Six years after the submission of the final report of the National Commission of Truth (CNV), in 2014, host nation Brazil has been governed by the people who abuse the collective memory to justify the crimes against humanity that the country has been condemned internationally. Can reinforce myths such as the one that just died, who took up arms, that there was no corruption, and that the other versions are untrue to the story than the officials so much they tried to make us believe. When you distort the facts and slander the family of the people who were affected in an obvious contest of narratives.

Giving a new meaning to the past, to try to lay the foundations for a new future, one in which the debate on the censure, the repression of the demonstrations by opponents and political persecution, are things that are acceptable, or even necessary.

At the same time, this is a government that is violent, women of many different shapes and forms. Since the offences are explicit to the women, such as Brigitte Macron, French first lady, the young naturalist of sweden, Greta Thunberg, and the daughter of the president, who according to his own words, was the result of a “fraquejada” to actions that clearly we will disqualify and desprotegem, such as the appointment of just two women among the 16 cabinet ministers, the dismantling of the policy of combating violence against women, and the facilitation of weapons, which certainly will increase the already alarming rates of femicide.

But, for a time, the mask falls off. At times, it literally. And when it does fall, it is necessary to cut them off. This is what you want to do with the book The heroes of this Storyat the initiative of the Institute, Vladimir, Herzog, and published in partnership with the Publishing of the Authentic, which brings you to the profile of the 15 women whose family members were killed during the military dictatorship, and since then, they have been fighting for memory, truth and justice.

This is a film about women, made by women. All the profiles are working-class, peasant, indigenous, women of the upper middle class and from the suburbs, to the south-East to the north-east of brazil. For the back of the work, as a team, all composed by women, among the journalists, sociólogas, photographers, and revisoras from different generations, who ensured that the look needed to deal with sensitive issues such throbbing.

This book has done so much to show the truth about the crimes committed during the period of time, to express aspects of a less well-known. It highlights, for example, that it is not only militants and politicians, students, intellectuals and middle-class workers were killed: among the persecuted, there was also a peasant, workers and indigenous peoples. And the world was deeply, deeply wrong, something that was clear in the way in which the women were subjected to torture, doubly blamed-and punished – first, by confronting the regime, and second, by challenging the role of the socially imposed on them: “to a beautiful, secluded, and in the home.

The heroes of this Story resist the misogyny of the military dictatorship and the current government is to tell the stories of the women who, until now, were invisibilizadas. They spent a few decades in the search for the documents by going to the barracks, institutes, medical, legal, writing letters to the authorities. It was the work, the struggle and the search for these women, which have led to the policy of memory, truth, and justice, were created in Brazil after the return to democracy. But up until now they were referred to as “the widow”, “sister”, “fellow”. We want to bring them to the light of day, to take them from “behind” it, where in fact it never has been. We want you to show your leadership, and your perseverance in the search for answers to questions that up to now ring hollow.

The book focuses on the heroism of the everyday life of these women: of those that make the laws, and leading cases in the international courts, facing torture in the courts, but also of resistance to the daily collection of newspapers, journals, and letters, and the care of the personal belongings of the family members are dead, the subtle, gentle, quiet.

If they deny that the regime has existed, the book explains that yes, it existed, and it demonstrates that it has reached several layers of society. If you deny the role women, the book gives the women who have struggled for decades to shed light on the circumstances of the murder and its perpetrators and hold them accountable. To give a voice to these women and to raise awareness about the atrocities committed from the point of view, the publication positions itself against attempts to manipulate the past. It’s a way to re-affirm that you believe in your memory as a factor of change, and as an ally against the abuses from recurring. It is a cry of freedom from those who always have wanted to silence these women-and, in the silence. An ode to the courage and resistance against negacionismo, and misogyny.

Both yesterday and today.

* In the opposite direction of the president, and thinking about the collective responsibility to stop the spread of the pandemic, the fact of the launching of the book was to be suspended until the risks are controlled. The publication is now available in several book stores in the country for online purchasing in physical format and in digital format.

