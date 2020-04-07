You write your biography, it might be a good project for the kids in quarantine, It

Even in these strange times, and tribulations of quarantine for the sake of the coronaviruseswith the parents having to be split between the home office, household chores and the care of the children, and the children busy with lessons-a-distance, and school assignments, there is a space for introspection and self-awareness. But, no, it’s not a matter of self-help.

On the 9th of march, 2013, the Estadinho published a story that encourages children to write down their the autobiography and he discussed issues such as identity, showing, or helping with, a meninada to find out how we have become who we are.

“Who are you? Look at yourself in the mirror. How are you? Who is it?” And so it began, the text and the questions, and the text itself was found very easy to answer. Makes it difficult to look inward and figure out how you are. “Shy, talkative, nervous, quiet, restless, organized, messy, joyful, calm… What characteristics make up your personality?”, still. The suggestion was to think in the environments and associate with, the things that we love to make our dreams come true.

The material came from a project developed at the “colégio Santo Américo”, in São Paulo state, in which the students are about 6 years old they wrote their story and it turned into a book later. The report also repeated a few of these autobiographies.

Role, for example, reported that it was revealed that smiling and joking, he loved rock music and I didn’t like the irritassem. It took her four days to write to you about your career that you have already entered the sixth grade. In her, the girl reminded her of the day she saw the sea, and when he went out chasing after the dog who had stolen his cheese.

Jean-pierre began his autobiography, speaking of his friends, and had a memory that he guarded with loving care and pride of imp: when I hid them, in his or her classroom, all of the sweets for the party.

Mary Clare started talking about his family, and he told me that he liked a lot of the animals. His dream was to take part in the olympics, in the sport car. The small notívago Ricardo told me that he was aware that it was a biography when he read about Jacques Cousteau, and he thought it could be cool to write to him as well.

The online version of the materialwith the full details published in the blog Estadinhohe pointed out that three of the books for children to read before they venture to write his biography. They were: Alberto – The Dream of Flight (Scipione), by José Roberto Lucchetti, with illustrations, of the Father of Abu; The (Cosac Naify), by Jonah Winter; and The Man of the Fish: A Story of Jacques Cousteau (Gaia Global), by Jennifer Berne and Eric Puybaret. The last two are available only in second-hand shops.

There are a lot of other options for biographies for the little ones in the market that were released more recently. For older children, teens, and parents who want to know about the life of the mexican artist, the clue is in the graphic novel Frida Kahlofrom Mary Hesse, is published by L&PM. For the children, The Love For Your Land – A Story Of Getting To Know Frida Kahlo (Authentic), as I Sirkise Only Hadida.

Looking to the idols of the youth and current, with releases on the e-book for sale Girl shot by taliban: A young Girl Who Wanted to Go To School (A company in the Wordsearch), for her Visage, and to In the Story, But (The sextant), as She Camerin, they are a good choice for reading. It’sto tell you the countless number of volumes bringing together a variety of biographies, mostly of women, such as Bedtime stories For Girls by Rebels, V,&R)), which turned out to be a best-seller and made it to school, or The Scientists In 50 Women Who Changed the World(the Blucher).

And if the idea is to combine the reading, the studying, that you just The Child Nelson Mandela (The improvements), of Viviana Mazza? It has an e-book.

But, back to the blank page, or the screen of your computer. The subject matter of the Estadinho it explained to its readers that, ” studies have shown that about half of our characteristics and behaviours have an influence on the gene, that is, when we are born, we bring information from our mother and father. But that means it also has a great influence on the formation of our personality.

The text goes on to explain that it’s seven months that we found out that we are here, and that, at the age of 3, considering the environment in which we live, we know what we like. In the end, he says that during childhood we used to work kind of like a sponge that can soak up all the values passed on by our parents and the things that happen to all of us – and that is how, little by little, we become who we are.

Where do you start. The teachers who accompanied the pupils to the Holy ghost, he joined that in march 2013, Patrícia Diniz de Oliveira, and She was Taking But they gave tips on how to report, how to start writing a biography.

The first suggestion was to talk to your friends and ask them to tell you how they think you are, as different views help us understand more about our nature. To read the biographies and autobiographies of famous people, it can also help them to see you as this kind of text is made.

The third tip is to make an appointment with the parents so that they will help you to put together all the pieces of the jigsaw puzzle of our life, since we do not remember our first few years of his life. The text is in and of itself, a tip for those who don’t know how to get started in the first paragraph, is to pick a simple one: write down your name, how old you are, and who your parents are. And then tell them about the things they like to do, I remember the days, and funny moments. All of this will help compose your story, to pass the time and get to know each other better, in these days of social isolation.

A series of books proposing a dialogue in the family

When the mother of the Dutch Elma Van Vliet became ill, she realized that she knew very little about his past. That’s where we got Mom, tell Me Your Storythe first in a series of books that might be of interest too at this time of the years. This is because they can be run as a project for the children to develop the family, particularly the grandparents, if they are looking for a new hobbies during this period of isolation. This book is a debut, and these are aimed at parents, grandparents, and grandparents, and they were published by Selecting.

The volumes are, in fact, contract questions that has led to other products such as video games, for the families, the novel here, and turned into a best-seller. “The demand for, and success of works such as these, which come from our need to connect with the people who are most important in your life,” said the author in a recent interview with ‘the State’.

Another book that may be of great use at this moment – now, thinking about the children who are learning how to deal with and identify the feelings are new and also the ones that get excited to write his biography – it’s for the children Emocionário, Say What You Feelthe Spanish Cristina Núñez Pereira, as well as illustrations by various artists will also be published by Selecting. In the illustration above, from argentina, After Orensztajn, for example, it comes with an explanation of what it is and irritation. In the book, which is also available in a digital version of the book names of more than 40 emotions, etc.

Shelves: Biographies-for kids

Born in Sweden, in 2003, the environmental activist Greta Thunberg has inspired a whole generation of children, and has been the subject of some of the books. ‘The Story of Greta’ (the Sextant), Valentina Camerini, has been launched in the Country in November, 2019 at the latest, and it’s a biography, not an official

‘Girl shot by taliban: A young Girl Who Wanted to Go To School (a Company in the Wordsearch) is a combination of a book report for kids, with a biography posted by Adriana Carranca, in the year 2015. This is the story of the pakistani who was shot from the Taliban, and he was almost killed, and he won the Nobel Peace prize in oslo

There are a lot of books on the mexican Frida Kahlo (1907-1954), and for children of all ages. One of the most recent releases, to a reader grown up with, is the ‘Frida Kahlo’ (L&H), a biography in a graphic novel that is Mary Hesse did in one of the leading artists of the 20th century

‘The Boy’s Nelson Mandela’ (the Improvements), of Viviana Mazza, it is a fictional biography of one of the most important people in the world. We follow the story of the boy who would become the first black president of South Africa and Nobel Peace prize laureate