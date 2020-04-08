10 romantic movies to watch with your crush at the quarantine, and Life & Arts





To All the Boys who’ve Loved it (Photo: HANDOUT/SIGN)



So Awesome

Violet Markey (Elle Fanning), and Theodore Finch (Justice Smith) have had their lives change for ever when they know him. Together, they will support it to heal from the stigma, emotional and physical, that you have purchased in the past.

Technical Data Sheet

The year: 2020

Director: Brett Haley

Duration: 1 hour and 48 minutes

Rating: 16

The Date Is Perfect

In need of money to pay for college, and Brooks (Noah Centineo), he decided to create an app that lets you hire a boyfriend for all of the kind of situation that you can think of. However, we can adopt a character and a romance that is different for each and every day begins to show it’s a tough job, and he begins to wonder who he really is, and how you can find true love.

Technical Data Sheet

The year: 2019

Director: Chris Nelson

Duration: 1 hour and 30 minutes

Rating system: a 10-year

Diary Of A Passion

In the clinic, the geriatric, the same year, as one of the built-in that respect are as well, read on for an inside (with the record) the story of Allie Hamilton (Rachel McAdams) and Noah Calhoun (Ryan Gosling), two young lovers who, in the 1940’s he met at an amusement park. They had been separated by her parents who never approved of the relationship. For the avoidance of any approach to the parents to Join in the chase so far. For a year, Noah wrote to Allie every day, but they did not answer, because his mother (Joan Allen) to her interceptava the letters from Noah to his daughter. Take it for granted that Allie was no longer interested in it, Nathan wrote in a letter of farewell, and he tried to comply. Join awaited news of the Year, but after 7 years, you have given up hope to get to know a lovely, official, Lon Hammond, Jr. (James Marsden), who served in the 2nd world War (just like Noah), and he belonged to a very affluent family. He asks for his hand to Allie, who will accept it, but what to do if you meet up with Noah. As her love for him was still there, and it was mutual, she must choose between her fiance and her first love.

Technical Data Sheet

Year: 2004

Director: Nick Cassavetes

Running time: 2 hours and 3 minutes

Rating: a 14-year

I’ve Lost My Body

A hand is severed, escapes from the lab, the way in which it was being held over the last few months. The trail she has only one goal: to return to the rest of your body, and to be a part of a complete organism. As she wanders through the outskirts of Paris, recalled a time when she was a young girl, hand in the body of a lover boy.

Technical Data Sheet

The year: 2019

Director: Jérémy Clapin

Duration: 1 hour and 21 minutes

Rating: 16

To All The Boys Who’ve Loved It

Lara Jean Song Covey (Lana del Condor”) has been writing love letters in secret to all your old paqueras. One day, these letters are mysteriously sent to all of the boys about whom she writes, and turn your life upside-down.

Technical Data Sheet

Year: 2018

Director: Susan Johnson

Duration: 1 hour and 40 minutes

Esrb rating: 12 years

The Boundaries Of A Kiss

Best friends since forever, We (Joey King) and Lee (Joel Courtney), have a creative idea and manage a booth for the kiss at an event at the school. To make the proposal a success, and the girl is trying to convince the lady’s man, Noah (Jacob Elordi, her crush, and older brother, Lee, to take part in the fun. He is shown to be irreducible, but the two are closer than ever before, the rocks, the friendship of Him and Lee.

Technical Data Sheet

Year: 2018

Director: Vince Marcello

Duration: 1 hour and 45 minutes

Esrb rating: 12 years

Your Name

Mitsuha Miyamizu (Death Kamishiraishi) is a young woman who lives in the interior of Japan, and that he wants to leave her small town behind to seek his fortune in Tokyo. Meanwhile, the Support Tachibana (Ryûnosuke Kamiki), a young woman who works at an Italian restaurant in Tokyo, and you want to kick your job to try to make it as an architect. The two did not know each other, but they are directly and mysteriously connected by the image of their dreams.

Technical Data Sheet

Year: 2016

Director: Makoto Shinkai

Duration: 1 hour and 46 minutes

The classification is indicative Free.

Going back and forth on the love of

Los Angeles, ca, for Valentine’s Day. Reed Bennett (Ashton Kutcher) works in a nursery and have a lot of work ahead of us, but this is one of the busiest days at the store. In the meantime, before leaving, he asks his girlfriend Morley Clarkson (Jessica Alba) at a wedding. She agrees to leave Reed high. He wants to tell her the news, for Julia Fitzpatrick (Jennifer Garner), her best friend, who is in love with the doctor, Harrison Copeland (Patrick Dempsey). In the midst of all of these stories and moves around with Kelvin Moore (Jamie Foxx), an ambitious reporter for the sports, that has been assigned by his TV station to cover the Valentine’s Day.

Technical Data Sheet

Year: 2010

Director: Garry Marshall

Running time: 2 hours and 4 minutes

Esrb rating: 12 years

Today, I want to go back alone

Leonardo (Ghilherme Lobo), a teenager blind man trying to deal with the mother is overprotective and at the same time, in the quest for their independence. When Gabriel (Fabio Audi), arrives in town, new feelings begin to emerge in Leonardo da vinci’s causing it to learn more about yourself and your sexuality.

Technical Data Sheet

Year: 2014

Director: Daniel Ribeiro), and (II)

Duration: 1 hour and 32 minutes

Esrb rating: 12 years

The wife of make-believe

Danny Maccabee (Adam Sandler) was in a serious relationship, but he was unfortunate in his bid to the marriage. In order to circumvent the period of grace, shall live only in namoricos and fucking without commitment. So, he touches on his life as a plastic surgeon, a successful one, and his best friend Katherine (Jennifer Aniston), a single mother with a couple of brats, as a faithful squire. But one day, he meets a young girl Palmer (Brooklyn Decker), and the passion to take care of both of them. Be willing to get married to her, Danny’s steps on the ball, when, in order to conquer it, invent it, is the husband of the friend, the father of the child, and that’s going to break apart. Thus began a true love affair fraught with misunderstandings of all sorts.

Technical Data Sheet

Year: 2011

Director: Dennis Dugan

Duration: 1 hour and 56 minutes

Esrb rating: 12 years

Please click on the picture to open the gallery

































































