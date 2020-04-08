20 CARS – Look at the collection of cars of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West (+PHOTOS)

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are leading one of the collections of cars largest and most luxurious in all the world.

Without a doubt, the famed businesswoman and socialite Kim Kardashian and her husband the singer Kanye West, are one of the power couples of the show, its many controversies, influences, and businesses that has enabled them to generate substantial amounts of money with which usually buy their expensive eccentricities and gifts as are the cars.

The husband and wife are the creditors of a long list of cars from luxuries from Bugatti Veyron up Lamborghini Aventador custom are just some of the super cars that have two stars and that is in his massive collection are the models most beautiful and luxurious of time, which roam the city Of Pumpkins, California. Do you want to know which cars you have under your possession? Here here they are:

20 Bentley Continental GTC

The Bentley Continental GTC is a fully auto sports customized to the demands of Kim Kardashian was created in areas of british and came to be one of the most favorite by the star to Keep Up With The Kardahian.

This car is one of the few used by the couple. However, the same Kanye the knob to customize to your liking. The Urus is the luxury SUV from the Italian manufacturer, which the singer’s command to paint a colored beige.

The Bugatti Veyron customized to the preferences of Kanye, what it acquired at a cost in 2014 by $3.5 million, without a doubt, this car is one of the most expensive to the marriage West-Kardashian, in addition that the car was listed as the car faster on the planet, with the ability to accelerate from 0 to 60 in just 2.5 seconds.

