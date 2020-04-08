5 data impressive on The Justice Project, the powerful documentary of Kim Kardashian

The Justice Project it premiered this Sunday in Oxygenoffering a unique overview of everything that Kim Kardashian has done in the last two years to address the crisis of penal reform.
When working with #cut50, an initiative of the national bipartisan that aims to reduce the number of people in prisons, jails, and crime in the united States, the star of Keeping Up With the Kardashians ‘ve tried everything, from the work of real politics to go out and talking to different prisoners, lawyers and judges.
“People think that because I fight for this means that I don’t believe in punishment. There are many people, sick people, that they deserve to be behind bars. But there are some amazing people that spend their lives rotting away in prison,” Kim said in the documentary. “Don’t they deserve to waste your life because you have no idea of the circumstances that actually have faced or that you have lived that led them to make those decisions”.
Nathan Congleton – NBC News/TODAY
This was certainly the case for Alice Marie Johnsona great-grandmother who was serving a sentence of life imprisonment plus 25 years as a felon, non-violent for the first time. The unfair situation of Johnson inspired the raid of Kim in the reform of the criminal justice system, and finally helped the White House to grant clemency to the woman of 64 years old.
Kim explained that Johnson Alice “faced a major problem that we have in our country.”
“I quickly realized that there were so many other people in a similar situation to Alice that I really wasn’t aware”, he added.
Johnson appears in The Justice Project, like other people whose unfortunate circumstances and is often not carried out contributed to that will end up in jail. Watch the video to know their stories and to discover what more you can discover in this documentary Oxygen.