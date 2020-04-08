5 data impressive on The Justice Project, the powerful documentary of Kim Kardashian

This was certainly the case for Alice Marie Johnsona great-grandmother who was serving a sentence of life imprisonment plus 25 years as a felon, non-violent for the first time. The unfair situation of Johnson inspired the raid of Kim in the reform of the criminal justice system, and finally helped the White House to grant clemency to the woman of 64 years old.

Kim explained that Johnson Alice “faced a major problem that we have in our country.”

“I quickly realized that there were so many other people in a similar situation to Alice that I really wasn’t aware”, he added.

Johnson appears in The Justice Project, like other people whose unfortunate circumstances and is often not carried out contributed to that will end up in jail. Watch the video to know their stories and to discover what more you can discover in this documentary Oxygen.