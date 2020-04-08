A green juice, the best kept secret of Kylie Jenner for bright skin

This juice has over 25 billion probiotics and is responsible for the skin envy of the entrepreneur

To achieve a perfect skin and luminous as the Kylie Jenner it is not necessary to rely on well-known brands of cosmetics and skin cares, because health can improve if you integrate it in your daily diet the same juice that you drink every morning, the youngest of the Kardashian.

Each one of the sisters of this clan has certain tricks of beauty, some better kept than others, but recently the mom of Stormi Webster shared front to its more than 159 million adherents recipe for a green juice with more than 25 billion probiotics which have helped her skin look radiant and well hydrated.

Although green drinks are nearly always the same ingredients like celery or spinach, this juice included within your prescription more than 13 superfoods and 25 billion probiotics. Here the ingredients.

Ingredients: leaves of baby Kale, banana slices, blueberries, and the famous powder of Dr. Schulze’s that contains 15 superfoods such as spirulina, wild algae, blue-green, algae, chlorella, barley, alfalfa, wheat grass, seaweed, sweet purple, cherry, acerola, rose hips, palm fruit, lemon peel, orange peel, root of beet, leaf of spinach and the base of the yeast Saccharomyces Cerevisiae. You can also add other supplements such as Green Vibrance powder, a formula that contains 25 billion probiotics.

The beauty experts also point out that the drink a sufficient amount of water every day and use a daily sunscreen, helps the skin is always hydrated and in its best conditions. Also, don’t forget to follow a proper routine of skin care for your face to appear fresh and rested.

