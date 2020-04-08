A withdrawal momentnea: Scarlett Johansson says goodbye to the Marvel Universe

As recently as a few years Scarlett Johansson gives life to the character of Black Widow, one of the superheronas of the Marvel Universe.

2019 brought to the actress a successful milestone in your professional career. Brill in the films nominated for an Oscar the Story of a marriage and Jojo Rabbit.

But this year their work is affected by the coronavirus, so that Scarlett is forced to let go of their work responsibilities, to isolate themselves in their home.

This 1 may come to the cinemas Black Widow, a film starring the blonde and which will start to Phase 4 of the Marvel Universe.

All fanticos were eager for the arrival of Johansson back to the big screen, however, the joy dur little when the producers of the tape, announced that the premiere will be postponed.

The film was already ready to go to the cinemas, but this situation of force majeure afect the premiere. For this reason, the followers will have to wait to see the artist action.

Black Widow finally get to all the rooms of the world on the 6th of November. For the comfort of the fanticos, the producers launched a few das the official cover of the film.