Actresses nominated for the academy Awards 2020: all against Zellweger

The 92nd edition of the academy Awards last preparations for this Sunday to become the party of international film. The most important event in Hollywood it is celebrated in few hours and then we will be able to know what is the best movie of 2019 and those who are the best actors and actresses, in addition to a whole host of prizes that make up the winners cinephile par excellence. Among the prizes to be awarded is the Oscar for best actress. This 2020 competition is a harsh one: Charlize Theron, Cynthia Erivo, Scarlett Johansson, Renée Zellweger and Saoirse Ronan.

Renée Zellweger it is the name that stronger echoes in the face to win the prized golden statuette. Your interpretation, heart-wrenching and overwhelming, as Judy Garland in ‘Judy’ will earned us the praise of the critical. Although the film has not had greater recognition, apart from its nomination in the category of makeup, this nomination. Although it competes with big promises, Zellweger has many ballots to become the best actress of 2019according to the Academy of Hollywood.

The only nominee of color is Cynthia Erivo. The british has won the job at the Oscars for his portrayal of the abolitionist Harriet Tubman (Cynthia Erivo), who freed many slaves after having escaped herself from slavery in 1849. The of Erivo is one of those nominations that could be considered a prize in itself. But nor would it be a big surprise that the Academy decided to give the award taking into account the role he plays in ‘Harriet’ and, above all, to save the backs of the face possible charges of racism. What is clear is that it would not be an undeserved grace.

This year, among the nominees, is another of the heavyweights of Hollywood: the lush Charlize Theron. Their interpretation in ‘Scandal’ he has led up to this nomination. The south african has already established his position as a Hollywood star, won an Oscar for his afeamiento in ‘Monster’, but this nomination will not come any evil. The film tells the fall of one of the empires of the media more powerful and controversial of the last few decades: Fox News. ‘Scandal’ tells how three girls explosive (Margot Robbiethat this nominated as supporting actress for this film, and Nicole Kidmanthat has not been brought or a nomination) managed to end up with the depraved sexual Roger Ailes. It would be an award of the Oscar in the #MeToo, but no one is rasgaría the garments if, finally, Theron raised with the Oscar for best actress.

Also defends his nomination with dignity Scarlett Johansson for his performance in ‘History of marriage’. Its companion film, Adam Driver, also is nominated for best actor. And is that both form a duo acting superb in the skin of a marriage, which faces the failure and rupture. It is worth mentioning that Johansson also has a nomination best supporting actress for her work in ‘Jojo Rabbit’. Two opportunities, quite distant the two, take an Oscar home for new york in a single night.

Last, but not least important, is Saoirse Ronan. The star (pop-up) that, little by little, is carving out a place at the side of the great actresses of Hollywood does not work that will not be applauded by audiences and critics. Ronan arrives at the Oscars for her role as Jo March in the ‘Little women’ of Greta Gerwigtaking worthily the witness of Wynona Rider in the latest film version of the literary classic, and is the only one of his four companions movie that has come so high, except Florence Pugh who is nominated for best supporting actress. Although it is his fourth nomination, it seems that this will not be either the year of Ronan. He is young and his career promises great opportunities made with the coveted Oscar.