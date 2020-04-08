Alicia Vikander want a cameo of Angelina Jolie in “Tomb Raider 2”

Photo: Courtesy

Alicia Vikander he made his debut as the new Lara croft in the reboot of “Tomb Raider”but it seems very interested to invite his predecessor to the sequel.

The Oscar-winning actress revealed in an interview with NME that in addition to feeling “very excited” by returning once again to the role of the archaeologist English list for the action, wished to see a cameo of Angelina Jolie on the tape.

“I’m actually very excited. Ben Wheatley is leading, and Amy Jump is writing the script. Everything is now in preparation, which means that I will come back to London, which is fun. And the training! That too will come… I’m excited,” he said.

I adore Angelina, so we’ll see… Definitely we should ask

The first adaptation of the story premiered in theaters in 2001 with a slightly unknown Jolie in the role of the hunter of tombs.

“Tomb Raider 2” be released in movie theaters the March 19, 2021.