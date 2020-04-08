An old house in Justin Bieber’s turns into meme

A photo of the house in which the Justin Bieber he lived for a time yielded up to various memes in the internet. The house is located in Beverly Hills, Calif., has sparked the imagination of Twitter users. Please see below for the best comparisons
Home of Justin Bieber’s turns into meme
In the barn, it was Bieber in the year 2015, it is huge and very luxurious, but it has an unusual format. In addition to being circular, it has a wall of glass, and an “annex”, which is also cylindrical.
The circular shape and the sides of the glass to really give the air as much as technology:
“At the end of Justin Bieber looks like a food processor?”
You had people that reminded him of home, he also won fame on the internet recently, the singer, Gusttavo Lima.
But remember, this is a manor house in the country:
Currently, the artist lives in Canada, where he was born, and his wife, Hailey, of Bieber’s.
