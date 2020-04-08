An old house in Justin Bieber’s turns into meme

Stuart Franklin / Staff/GettyImages



A photo of the house in which the Justin Bieber he lived for a time yielded up to various memes in the internet. The house is located in Beverly Hills, Calif., has sparked the imagination of Twitter users. Please see below for the best comparisons

In the barn, it was Bieber in the year 2015, it is huge and very luxurious, but it has an unusual format. In addition to being circular, it has a wall of glass, and an “annex”, which is also cylindrical.

At home, justin bieber looks like a quick wash of the hotwheels pic.twitter.com/upcad2WGp4 — bebetos (@bebetissimo) April 7, 2020

The circular shape and the sides of the glass to really give the air as much as technology:

Why does Justin bieber Bieber’s-new-house-look-like-a food processor? pic.twitter.com/yZ8IcylzWd — The Soon-Tzu Speechley 孫子 (@speechleyish) April 6, 2020

At home, Justin Bieber looks like a particle accelerator. pic.twitter.com/dE5UEvKp2S — Reptiliane Peter (@LeilaGermano) April 6, 2020

And Justin Bieber, who lives in UNIP? pic.twitter.com/5t1fdQWFnD — ✨ socially unavailable ✨ (@dierkes) April 6, 2020

You had people that reminded him of home, he also won fame on the internet recently, the singer, Gusttavo Lima.

I thought it was the home of gusttavo lima-it was ugly but justin bieber is living in the mall, in the movie, polly pocket https://t.co/cDtegtOcdM — brendinha (@brendsrx) April 6, 2020

it appears in the havan, but it is only in the house of gusttavo lima pic.twitter.com/KJIfVyFxAh — Alfinetei (@aIfinetei) January 29, 2020

At the home of Justin Bieber and it seems like the Mall, the Union, the city of Osasco pic.twitter.com/1xb6VUwhSB — nath revenge (@FelipeDeTaubate) April 7, 2020

Currently, the artist lives in Canada, where he was born, and his wife, Hailey, of Bieber’s.

