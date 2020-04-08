Angelina Jolie fight against ‘fake news’

A team of researchers from the MIT (Massachusetts Institute of Technology) has scientifically confirmed that the false news spread much faster than the true ones, since they generate more interaction and are shared more. It tastes good Angelina Jolie, that has once again shown its concern about the proliferation of ‘fake news’ and, tired of this situation that on numerous occasions it has affected his private life, has partnered with the BBC to curb this scourge and protect the new generations.

According to the magazine ‘Variety’, the actress, 44 years old, acts as the executive producer of ‘BBC’ My World’, a program that will explain to the adolescents aged 13 years or older how it works the information, its value and how to distinguish what is real from what is fake. Thanks to the World Service of the BBC and the co-production of Microsoft Education, the more young people will be able to learn about the media and digest news from around the world through weekly episodes of half an hour duration.

Angelina Jolie will #BBCMyWorld, a program for children to combat the FAKE NEWS https://t.co/b97MoeM3DY pic.twitter.com/gmpAiz0jre — eCartelera cinema (@ecartelera) January 26, 2020

“As a mother, I am happy to provide my support to a program that aims to help children to learn more about the lives of other young people around the world and to connect between them,” he said Jolie in a press release.”I hope that it helps the children to find the information and tools they need to make the difference in the topics that interest them, using the network of thousands of journalists, and services of multiple languages of the BBC World Service,” continues the performer, and activist, mother of six children: Zahara, John (before Shiloh); the twins Vivienne, Knox, Maddox and Pax.

Translated into 42 languages

Of weekly, the format of programs will be half an hour and will be aired on Sundays at noon through the BBC World News channel. However, to be able to reach the public in different parts of the world, the episodes will also be translated to 42 languages and will be available on the Youtube channel of the chain.

Producers hope that the program will provide tools necessary to help the young audience, which is exposed to new fake news perpetuated by social networks, to navigate the truth from the fiction.

BBC premiered a series produced by Angelina Jolie about how to detect fake news https://t.co/UnNCMT7pPe #BBCMyWorld — Spoiler Time (@ItsSpoilerTime) January 23, 2020

Radzi Chinyanganya and Nomia Iqbal they have been chosen to present this space, which premiered on Sunday, January 26, in the main channel of the public television british. Weekly frequency, will have a duration of thirty minutes per episode. Although, at a first time, Jolie it will not appear as a common thread in the same, is not ruled out that they could have some timely participation.

Despite the fact that the interpreter will not be in front of the cameras, has used her image as advertising claims of ‘BBC’ My World’. The trailer of the program shows Jolie in one of its many humanitarian commitments and sets out some statements of the same about his new educational project.