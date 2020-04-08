Angelina Jolie: tattooed forever in a young colleague | Instagram

Angelina Jolie he attended the past weekend to the production of the popular musical “Dear Evan Hansen” in West End in the british capital.

In the theatre he met a actor of the cast who has a tattoo of his face on the arm, yes!, the guy was tattooed with the face of Angelina Jolie with a cigarette in your mouth, Angelina took the obligatory photo with the guy and to top it off you signed the tattoo.

Today in WHAT IS MY LIFE, the beautiful Angelina Jolie came to Dear Evan Hansen. I showed her my tattoo of her, done by the wonderful @courtneylloydtattoos and she loved it, SIGNED IT, kissed me on the cheek and said she would be back to see my Evan show. I will never recover from this. Thanks to @nicoleraquel_d @lucy_anderson.1, @howveryhannah & @courtneyjstapes for the pics and for making me speak to her #DearEvanHansen #AngelinaJolie (message from original Smith).

“Today is what it is my life, the beautiful Angelina Jolie came to Dear Evan Hansen,” he wrote Alex Thomas Smith, a substitute for Evan Hansen & Jared of the production, in Instagram.

I showed her my tattoo of her, done by the wonderful @courtneylloydtattoos and she loved it, SIGNED IT, gave me a kiss on the cheek and said that he would return to see my show Evan”. “I never recuperare of this,” the guy wrote.

Before the signature of Angelina Jolie where the tattoo, many followers suggested to Smith that is tatuara your signature, and replied: “That’s the plan!”

Even, Alex Thomas Smith who is the lucky actor to have met your biggest idol, revealed that he was a big fan of the star ‘Maleficent‘and that he had a huge tattoo of her on his arm.

Of course, the feeling that caused Jolie in Smith it will hardly be erased from your mind and your heart.

Actresses of the stature of Joliealways serve as an inspiration for the young talents and when it fulfills the dream of having them in front and meet them in person, even more…

Hopefully Smith, is still preparing to get to be one of the greatest film in london. And of course, come new generations of actors with a passion for the scenarios.