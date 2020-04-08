Angelina Jolie, the new target of Meghan Markle in Los Angeles

Get out of the Home british Royal: fact. To return to The Angels: fact. Return to the career in Hollywood: in process. Establish friendship with Angelina Jolie: pending. This seems to be the list of short-term objectives that will be prepared Meghan Markle a few months ago, judging by the latest statements that a source that the two actresses have in common has made to a publication australian, which has ensured that the duchess of Sussex has a great deal of interest in to establish a connection with the protagonist of ‘Maleficent’, which she admires for years.

“Meghan has a lot of respect for Angelina and for all that he has achieved a personal and professional level. His work for good causes and the UN speaks for itself, but Meghan wonder how Angelina managed to balance this with a prosperous career of box office and raise six children“added the same source. In addition, it seems that the interest is not unidirectional, because the two actresses would have agreed on a couple of occasions and would have had a immediate connection, so that the ex Brad Pitt I would also be delighted to engage in a friendship closer with her.

Meghan Markle, in a file image. (Getty)

And there are many points that an and other have in common. The first, his love for the charitable causes. The second, the defense of equality and rights of women. The third, film. The fourth, their collaboration with Disney, a work that Meghan would be more than interested in extending, according to the latest information. And the last and most recent, his bodyguards. And is that Sussex have signed up very high and have hired the same security company who is responsible for ensuring the integrity of the actress, in addition to other celebrities such as Nicole Kidman.

It is true that Meghan Markle and prince Harry are not exactly short in that friendships in Hollywood are concerned. Remember that his wedding was attended by actors such as George Clooney, Priyanka Chopra, Tom Hardy or Idris Elbain addition to the cast is full of ‘Suits’, in which the duchess of Sussex has great friends, as Abigail Spencer. But, saving George Clonney, none is as globally known as Angelina Jolie. Without a doubt, a safe-conduct more than helpful to re-move through the different film studios of Los Angeles.