Behind the scenes: check out the 5 previously-unseen photo from the Avengers: Infinite War

Now, nearly two years after his debut in the film, The Avengers: Infinite War still resonating with the fans, every now and then and discover a new detail or easter egg.

But, this time, we’re here to comment on the release of the 5 previously-unseen photo from the movie, from the registration of the moments of behind-the-scenes during the filming. Check it out below:

Thor and Thanos, Doctor Strange, Captain America, the heroes at various moments in the film, is revealed now for the other point of view.

What do you guys think of the pics? Leave your opinion in the comments, and keep watching the The legacy of comic books in order to not miss any news!

The Avengers: Infinite War this is the nineteenth film in the Marvel Studios, and, perhaps, the greatest film event in history, from the blockbusters, and the film in general. Launched in the year 2018, the movie was easy to like the largest box-office, surpassing the mark of $ 2 billion dollars! And even though it has been overtaken by the highest-grossing in the history Upcoming Deadlinetheir impact is still very much present in pop culture as a whole.

The film has been directed by the Brothers Russo, and the cast of characters, among them the top names (that are many!) we’ve got Robert Downey Jr, Chris Hemsworth, Mark ruffalo’s hairstyles, Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson, Benedict Cumberbatch, Tom Holland, Chadwick Boseman, Elizabeth Olsen, Zoe Saldana, Chris Pratt, and Josh Brolin if it immortalizing it as the greatest villain of the 21st century: His!

