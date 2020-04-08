Britney Spears makes an adaptation good person to hit up for the time of a pandemic – 07/04/2020

Britney Spears has done a post that well, even on her Instagram at the beginning of the night now, and he took the opportunity to raise the awareness of the people about the risk of the new coronavirus, which has become pandemic and it has spread throughout the world.

In the publication, the 36-year-old has adapted the lyrics of one of his most famous songs, “Baby One More Time”, which was the big hit of the late 90’s. At the time, “my loneliness is killing me” (“my loneliness is killing me,” or, in translation, she wrote a book that is saving me is”saving me” in the translation).

In order to illustrate the blog post, she showed a photo in which Britney herself is displayed with an alcohol-gel-in-hand. Thank you to all the healthcare professionals who work tirelessly to keep us safe during this time period,” he wrote in the caption, pointing out that in today’s World of Health care.

And with that, the lead singer, and the performer has no intention of encouraging people to remain in their houses and to fulfill the quarantine, which is recommended to prevent the spread of the virus. Social isolation, according to the World Health Organization to be the best way to fight the pandemic at this time.

In the United States, a country where Britney lives and made a career out of it, the new coronavirus has spread quickly, mainly in the area of New York city.