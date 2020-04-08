CHANGES: the Store of the Universal Music Brasil has offered a 25% discount on the brand new album from Justin Bieber

The Universal Music Storeshop the official record label of the Justin Bieberit is offering a great discount for all the brazilian fans of the canadian singer. During the month of April, you can get the 25% off the total purchase price in the trading platform and this is a treat that is the result of a partnership between the Universal Music the Bieber Mania Brasiltherefore, you need to use the coupon to get this great discount!

HOW TO GET THE DISCOUNT:

Just Use the coupon: BIEBERSMANIA The validity of the Coupon: April 30, 2020 The value of the Coupon: for 25% off. The website of the store. www.umusicstore.com/justin-bieber Follow Universal Music: Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Facebook

Check out how easy it is to apply the coupon BIEBERSMANIAin the field “DISCOUNT COUPON” when you are done with the purchase.

The 32-year-old mother of Helena, and founder of the Bieber Mania Brasil, business owner, and a supporter of the Srº Justin Drew Bieber, literally, until the very end. BMBR has a life of its own, and I am grateful to be able to collaborate with the team/family is amazing.