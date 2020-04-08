Confused the brother of Scarlett Johansson with the actress

The well-known actress of Black Widow and his brother are as like as two drops of water. Scarlett Johansson is without doubt one of the actresses most beautiful and talented of the moment, but what few know is that this beautiful actress has a twin brother who is also an actor and is called Hunter Johansson.

Scarlett is known for films such as Black Widow, The Avengers, Lucy and jojo rabbit. Interestingly she once shared the stage with his brother Hunter in a film called ” Manny & Lo, which came out in the year 1996.

In this film Scarlett demonstrated to have a good relationship with his brother Hunter, what few fans know is that the brothers Johansson are four: Vanessa Johansson, Hunter Johansson, Adrian Johansson, Christian Johansson.

Recently in the social network Instagram released a photo on a Fan page where you can see the two brothers Johansson holding hands walking together with a dress very formal.

It is wonder how similar they are Scarlett Johansson and her brother in this photo, which already has the amazing amount of 5,070 reactions and among the comments the more prominent we find: “Hunter looks more like his mom & Scarlett more like his dad.”

