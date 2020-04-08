Coronavirus: Beyond Meat is going to give away a million burgers, a vegan in the us

For the startup, Beyond Meat, is one of the most well-respected in the international market, the burgers are vegan, it announced on Monday (6th) that it will donate more than a million of its products in the midst of a pandemic of a coronavirus. Health care professionals, and the organizations that distribute the food to people who are in a position of vulnerability in the United States will be the beneficiaries of the action.

“Our goal has always been to use food as a vehicle for change, and we’re lucky enough to be able to put it into practice right now. It is our hope that this donation will contribute to a strong sense of community which is so vitally important in these times of unprecedented,” the company said.

The burgers will be delivered to food banks in the areas where the need is greatest. “We have been working with partners for the preparation and delivery of meals in hospitals, community centers, and other organizations working on the front line,” he said.

The actor, comedian, american, and Kevin Hart, who has been trying to adhere to a diet, according to local media, has been selected as a partner on this project. On Instagram, Hart, has announced that it’s going to send you a part of the season, at a hospital in Los Angeles, California.

“I want to send a message to my partner in crime from the Beyond the Meat. You guys are awesome, the feeding of more than one million people are now in these crazy times is a must. I love the fact that you have taken a step forward, and I want to do my part as a partner,” said the actor.

Check it out: