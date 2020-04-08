Coronavirus challenge of sustainability-with a greater accumulation of litter home, and in hospital | Brazil | Bench PR

Most of the time is spent inside the home to fight the expansion of the new coronavirus has a consequence, be detrimental to the environment, and the increase in the production of waste, much of it consisting of plastic, paper and cardboard, packaging of products and packages purchased through the internet.

Abrelpe (the Brazilian Association of Companies of Public Cleaning and Special Waste) it is estimated that all the measures of social isolation, should lead to an increase of 15% to 25% of the production of solid waste (organic waste, and recyclable) in the home. The medical waste is expected to grow by 10 to 20 times, according to the company.

“In the first instance, with the fall in in the movement, we notice a decrease in the generation of waste. But, then, there must be a change in the habits within the home. With the closing of the trade, increase online sales, which tend to come with lots of packaging, and the growing production of waste, ‘ says Carlos Silva Filho, ceo of Abrelpe.

The authority has 41 member companies, which dominate about 65% of the market for urban cleanliness in the country.

On the recommendation of the Smith Son is that the companies will use common sense to reduce to a minimum the amount of packaging on their products. The consumer, on the other hand, you should be aware of for choosing the items that will be produced in the lower portion of the bin.

The selective collection of waste is one of the key ways to avoid the worst consequences of this for the nature. The suspension of these services, however, it is already the case in some of the towns and cities.

In new york, for example, can only operate when the power output from the screen in order to separate the waste, without any manual work. In a statement, the Amlurb Authority (Municipal Urban Cleaning) and said that the collection of common and selectively operate normally in the city.

Smith’s Son reminds us that some caution should be added at the time of separating the waste at home, especially when there is a suspicion that some of the residents are infected with the new coronavirus. If this is the case, then the guideline is that the recyclable waste is to be disposed of with household waste, with the added protection (in a double-jacket in a plastic bag, for example), in order to prevent contamination.

There is some good news for the environment as well. In the fall, at the drive in big cities, due to the need for social isolation, it had a direct impact on the reduction of the emission of greenhouse gases into the atmosphere.

In São Paulo, who has been quarantined since Tuesday (the 24th), there was a sharp decline in the amount of carbon dioxide in the air since the 20th of march, according to the Cetesb (Companhia Ambiental do Estado de São Paulo, brazil). The reduction of the pollutant, ” says the company in a statement, it was the largest in the vicinity of the routes the most frequented. The toxic gas is emitted by engines of vehicles.

The authority said that monitoring over a longer period of time, you will be able to confirm and measure the impact of quarantine on the quality of the air, that is, the reduction in pollution also depends on the condition of the weather.

The other major towns and cities in quarantine, reported a similar phenomenon. In Milan, the air concentration of the pollutant gas nitrogen dioxide has fallen by 24% in the four weeks prior to the day of the 24th of march, according to the European Environment Agency (EEA).

In Madrid, the amount of nitrogen dioxide in the atmosphere has reached in the fall of 56% from one week to the next, according to the EEA.

Although the timing of the changes will have a positive effect on the balance sheet, the annual emissions of the pollutants in these cities.

The energy consumption has also declined in Brazil. On Friday (the 20th), when the restrictive measures of the social has already started to be adopted by the country, the cost of electricity, it was by 8.7% lower than the previous Friday (the 13th), according to the Câmara de Comercialização de Energia Elétrica (“CCEE”).

At a time when there may be doubts about the maintenance actions that are environmentally sustainable, in this instance, to the climate, But Thunberg told the british magazine New Scientist, which is concerned with the possibility of a fight against the growing pandemic of a new coronavirus to be used for locking in the fight against climate change.

“People don’t want to hear about the climate crisis right now. I completely understand, but you have to make sure that it is not to be missed. We need to deal with these two crises at the same time, because the climate crisis is not going away,” he warned Thunberg.