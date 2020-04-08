Does Kylie Jenner still have the pig that she mistook infamemente with a chicken?

Do you remember the infamous scene of Keeping Up With Kardashians where Kylie Jenner mistook a pig with a chicken? Yes, us too!

Although that incredible moment was issued years ago, we still laugh about the amusing failure of the tycoon’s make-up that threw purposely the funny memes on Vine.

Kylie Jenner | Axelle / Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic

But there is one thing about that clip that we have questioned for some time, and that is if Jenner ended or not with the pork.

Kris Jenner gave the pig as a gift for opening

It’s no secret that Jenner has a love for animals.

Since I was a child, the mogul of make-up has always had pets and even dreamed of building your own farm to house all kinds of different creatures.

Then, when Kris Jenner was surprised with a little piggy, the CEO of Kylie Cosmetics I was so excited I confused it hilariously with another farm animal.

The scene of KUWTK begins with the mother holding the pig while he calls his daughter to come down the stairs for a surprise.

While on the way to the lobby, you can hear Kylie in the background asking: “is That a chicken?”

After approaching a bit, the mogul of make-up he realizes that his mother is actually holding a piggy bank, which the mother called Wilbur.

After that scene is infamous, the social networks caught fire with fans who mocked Jenner for its hysterical mix of animals.

The clip launched thousands of funny memes Vine, and although many people were convinced that Jenner did not know the difference between a pig and a chicken, soon assured the fans that it does have a basic knowledge of farm animals.

Jenner explained the reason of his confusion

In the midst of the funny memes, the magnate of the makeup used Snapchat to share why he mistook the pig with a chicken.

“Everyone follow me tweeting: I Came from my mother, who got me a pig, and get confused with a chicken,” said Kylie in her story of Snapchat in 2016. “But here’s the real story behind me thinking that it is a chicken”. So I love the hens. My mother asked me what I wanted for my gift opening and I told him I wanted chickens. I want a chicken coop. I’m dying to eat a chicken. We had, like, more than 10 conversations about it, so when I saw down with something wrapped in his arms, and he was up, of course, I assumed that it was a damn chicken. “

She added: “I Never asked a pig. We had, like, 10 conversations about this damn chicken “.

What happened to the pig?

Although Jenner thought she was buying a chicken, it seemed that he was on the moon to receive a pig as a gift opening.

So much so that we wonder, do you still have the pig today?

During an interview of 2017 with E! News, Jenner revealed that he ended up going to the little Wilbur, but please be assured that there is nothing wrong.

“I’m not done saving it,” said Jenner. “Neither of us liked it too. And I thought: “Mom, I don’t want a pig”. I want a chicken “.

Jenner finally got a chicken own that ended up naming Eddie.

In terms of small Wilbur, no one knows where it is today, but whatever happens, you will always have a special place in our hearts and will always be known as the pig that put the Internet into a frenzy.