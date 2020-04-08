Eiza Gonzalez was transformed into a “Maleficent” in the style of Angelina Jolie

To a few days Halloween, the actress Eiza González was seen in a celebration with a costume of “Maleficent” inspired by Angelina Jolie.
In Instagram storiesthe mexican actress shared a few clips of the celebration that went and where you wore the outfit of the famous villain of Disney (whose story has been told in versions live-action with Jolie, where he has explained the why of their behavior).
With the characteristic horns and wings of the character, Eiza decided to go to the Halloween party, although gave no further details of the site where it was performed or of the guests. Just shared a clip of one of her friends, Arielle Vandenberg, who was disguised as Justin Bieber.
After participating in some of the productions from mexico, Eiza decided to make the leap to Hollywood, where she is still trying to consolidate his career in acting, which has already brought several satisfactions, such as having been a presenter at the Oscars or have been invited to the MET Gala.
However, as she herself explained in an interview last July, he still has a hard time breaking certain stereotypes in the film industry.
“I enjoy doing that kind of characters, I like to train for them, but I know that I am stereotyped in this type of character as ‘sexy’ always” said Eiza magazine Who What Wear.
“I can be soft, I can make characters bland, and do comedy! but those are sides of me that people don’t usually see”added.
In the same talk, Eiza revealed that you have been asked even analysis of “DNA to prove that you have at least 2% of one ethnicity or another, or else you will not be allowed to audition for a certain role”.
“I am mexican, I was born in Mexico and I am absolutely proud of who I am, but when it is using against me I go into a crisis of identity. Who is supposed to am I?” wondered the actress.
In the revealing interview also said that he has had to seek professional help for the stress that has generated the loss of some jobs due to their ethnic heritage. “In fact I had to go to therapy for this. It is difficult to be vulnerable, open in a room only for you to say something against you that you cannot change.”
The topic had already touched him last January, when he shared in his account of Instagram images of a few x-rays and revealed that he suffered from a fracture during filming, but he preferred to keep hidden her pain so as not to lose jobs.
“I eventually lost every thing I had been killing me over the last year. All. I felt more weak than I ever have felt. Small and defeated, both physically and mentally. I felt so lost”, he confessed then.
For now, Eiza seems to have a good picture in Hollywood since she has recently acted in the spin-off of Fast and Furiousin Hobbs & Shaw and Godzilla vs King Kong.
The actress also was in the news some weeks ago when it was learned that he has a romance with australian actor Luke Bracey.
“My favourite [Mi favorito]”, he wrote on Instagram next to the emoticon of a heart, at the foot of a photograph showing she and Luke Bracey looking in the eyes, and visibly in love during the feast of Ralph Lauren.