EXCLUSIVE: does The divorce of Scarlett Johansson influenced Marriage Story?

With the recent premiere of Marriage Story on Netflix, Film PREMIERE had the opportunity to chat with Scarlett Johansson, who gives life to Nicole in the most recent tape of Noah Baumbach. The actress gave her thoughts on the impact of the theme of the tape at the hearing and in addition revealed to us that so influenced his divorce to meddle in the story.

The protagonist of Black Widow, was married to Ryan Reynolds over a period of three years, until he later announced their separation. His second divorce was given to the French journalist Roman Dauriac. Unquestionably, the experiences that happened to the actress are comparable with the main theme of Marriage Story that corresponds to a divorce. The cuestionarle on how much was influenced by this episode to give life to Nicole, Johansson put forward that what caught his attention was the magnificence of the script.

“Really I never think of my personal life for my work. Only

I thought the script was fantastic. She realizes how unhappy that is, and knows that Charlie is also unhappy, even if he does not recognize it. And that is the part to really love someone: to give you account of at what point is that person. Perhaps you have not examined this part of themselves. I think that, at the end, and in a certain way, though it’s incredibly sad, you must lose something to gain something more. I don’t think that is necessarily something white or black as winning or losing, but it feels as if it will end well. Beaten, but well,” he said.

In addition to these comments, Scarlett Johansson said that the different experiences around love, the life partner and your divorce you may be experiencing hearing should not influence the way in which they perceive the tape.

“As I do not have to live a divorce to enter the tape, the audience either. These characters don’t feel ficcionados, they feel very real and visceral. I think this movie is about all those feelings that you experience when that relationship that you expect to take a certain direction, and to which you submit completely, is not developed as you had wished to do so. What makes it so poignant is that what is left at the end between these two characters is so much love,” concluded the actress.

Marriage Story is already available on Netflix and here you can read our review. If you already enjoyed this bittersweet story, it can be time to take a look at the extra material that the giant streaming released a few days ago.

The full interview can be read in the print edition of Film PREMIERE of December.