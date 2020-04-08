Ezra Miller, known for live with the Flash in the film is suspected of assaulting a fan at a bar in Iceland

Recently, the actor Ezra Miller, known for playing the superhero the Flash in the film, “Justice League” (2017), he was involved in a controversy on the internet after a video of him was posted on social media that it would be by beating up a fan.

According to Variety, the fight happened on the first day of April, at 18 o’clock on the Prikið Kaffihús, in a bar in Reykjavik, Iceland. According to what you see in the video, the walls are covered in graffiti, in the background, the fight would have been at the back of the pub.

According to an eye witness, it all started when Miller was confronted by a group of fans to look forward to, the woman who the actor was, in this group. Ezra began to get nervous, especially with this woman. The actor was upset with what had happened, and he was escorted off the premises of the bar, which is frequented by it is always that you are in the city.

The social network is out there as a souvenir of the event. The users of the social network, Twitter, Has Lampe, who claims to be in the main point of the video.

However, the post is no longer on the internet and his profile has been cancelled, but some of the fans were able to take a screen shot of your upload.

She says in the post that it is a friend of the woman who was hanged by Ezra Miller, and was present at the time of the assault. Lampe confirmed that she challenged the actor to a fight, but he took the situation seriously, and the strangled, and beat her when she was on the floor.

All the young men in attendance were drawn out, the artist to separate him from the woman, and the actor, who also the brother of the Lampe, and also on the bartender.

The two accounts of the incident agree on the details of the fight. Up to the time of Ezra Miller will not be stated officially on the matter. In addition to the live of the Flash, the DCEU it as well as playing Credence Barebone of the franchise, the Amazing Animals.

Cancellation

The fans were alarmed by this aggression, which currently does not have a clear motive.

This has meant that Ezra Miller, the famous, the most recent to be cancelled, after being involved in a controversy. The heads of the Miller’s have already been asked for by the fans of DC who don’t want him to wear the uniform, the red of the beloved character from the comic books. In addition to being part of the film in the Justice League, it is already programmed in the adventure land of the hero, which is dependent on the fans, and will no longer be supported by it.

Problem solved

The culture of the cancellation, he thinks of all the details, and to request the expulsion of the actor in the role, the internet has also already decided who will replace the actor as Barry Allen/the Flash.

It will be another actor who is already familiar with the role, since it already understands, and for the Tvthe actor Grantin Gustin, the main protagonist of the series, “The Flash” for Warner.

The replacement proposal that was made by the fans on Twitter, as well as having the sympathy of the public for a living there are his six seasons with the hero on tv, he has in his favor is the fact that I have never been involved in a controversial behind-the-scenes. Another actress from the DCEU which lives in a situation like this is Amber Heard, who has Merely to “the Tempest”, and she has also been the target of complaints after it took you abused your ex-husband, Johnny Depp. As well as Ezra Miller, Warner Bros.

you also did not comment on the unfortunate incident…. The production of The “The Flash” is slated to arrive in theaters on July, in the year 2022.

