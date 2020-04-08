Fans believe that the new song from Selena Gomez’s relationship with Justin Bieber

Fans of the Selena Gomez now they can cheer up, because the singer has announced on the afternoon of last Monday, the 6th, that it will be releasing a version of deluxe from the albumRare” with three new songs. It was the people who asked for it, yes.

But the one that caught the attention of everyone, it was a textinho she posted talking about the songBoyfriend“. It has not even been released, but the fans have looked at that Selena wrote about in the post are speculating what it is about her relationship with the Justin Bieber.

“A lot of you guys know how excited I was to release a song called ‘Boyfriend’. It is a song of light to fall and rise several times, in a relationship, but it’s also about knowing that you don’t need no one else but you to be happy. We’ve written a lot before the crisis which we are experiencing, but in the context of the current ‘Boyfriend’ is nowhere near my list of priorities.

Under the circumstances, the song really could be about her relationship with Justin bieber, because that had a lot of ups and downs and even Better to realize that you don’t need anyone to be happy. That is, it hits well.

In addition, a portion of the sales of the new version of the album will be donated to institutions that help in the fight against the COVID-19. That wonderful human being, that is, the Better!