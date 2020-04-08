Festival Music House announces Sebastian Yatra | The Music Journal Brazil

On Friday (3), the The Festival of Music in the Housethat you have already achieved more than 3 million viewershas attractions to the international last night. The Universal Music and the working GROUPS are the following, in order to encourage the music fans to follow in complying with the measures of social withdrawal as a result of the coronavirus.

The shows close this Saturday, with performances by George Henrique & Rodrigo, Very Soon, Zaac, Ramonzin and His. All in all, it will be 16 days of continuous concerts 79 the artists. After the end of the event, the Festival of Music in the Home is still active with a number of other actions.

With just a 17the young singer-songwriter american Austn, one of the new promises of the music in the pop, with most of the 1. 5 million listeners on Spotify and almost three billion views on his YouTube channel. Just music In Betweenin there are more than $ 41 million streams on Spotify.

The singer-songwriter and musician Alec Wigdahl it is well-known for offering often the music is accompanied by nothing but an acoustic guitar, or the melody of the piano, and subtle. But it is his voice compelling and her songs are very detailed, are already resonating in the worldwide, including Brazil, which is the second highest listened to his music Misbehaving.

Since it was founded, in the year 2018, the Peach Tree’s Rascals they have become a family, joined together for a collaborative, creative, and a lot of talent involved in this. The group of four rose to prominence in the world of the hit Design. Formed by the Dominic Pizano, Issac Pech, Tarrek Abdel-Khaliq, Mr. Joseph Blankenship and Jorge Olazaba, the group produces songs of joy, that they have eclectic the alt-jazz, funk, hip-hop and R&B

Part of the new generation, the voices of the pops, the Lilspirit it brings you a touch of the emotional, and the vocals are excellent, giving it depth, and taking advantage of all of the elements that you incorporated in your songs. The ability of a young singer as to cause an emotion, unique in its listeners, it is just one of the talents that the group has been showing.

Sebastian Yatra he has had over the 21 million followers on Instagram. On his official channel on YouTube where you share videos and updates, are the $ 13 million subscribers. The star has recently made available a version of the song The Lack Of Loveto the side of the Ricky Martin.

The singer has also just announced that it will be part of the tour is a joint Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin.

With a fanbase established in Brazil Yatra, she visited the country for the first time, at the end of last year, where he performed at the festival Connection Yatra + In Brazil.

Keep track of the the lineup upcoming performances:

April 3 (Friday):

19 – Austn

19: 30 – Alec Wigdahl

20 – Peach Tree of the Rascals

20: 30 – lilspirit

21 – Sebastian Yatra

April 4 (sat.):

19 – George Henrique & Rodrigo

19: 30 – Very Soon

20 – Zaac

20: 30 – Ramonzin

21 – Liu,