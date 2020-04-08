Film the Spectacular 07/04/2020 The Avenger of the Future of Television

The Movie is Spectacular on Tuesday, a day on 07/04, the CHARACTER displays in the film The Avenger of the Future (2012), which has a running time of the original total of 1h58.

Check out the synopsis: In the future, the idea of Doug Quaid is haunted by a nightmare, the one that takes you on a tour of a company is revolutionary, it promises to turn your fantasies into memories of the real ones. He chooses to be a secret agent, but the procedure goes awry, and soon the place is surrounded by police officers. In a question between the real and the illusion, lost his struggle for life, facing the police officers and his own wife, trying to figure out the riddle of his own past.

More information about the film, the Film is Spectacular

The Title Of The Original: Total Recall

Cast: Colin Farrell / Kate Beckinsale / Jessica Biel / Bryan Cranston / Bill Nighy

Director: Len Wiseman

Origin: united states of america

Genre: Action

Rating: Not recommended for children under 14 years of age

Ticket: 198,5 million dollars

Trailer:

The Movie Spectacular is going to air so soon after a new edition of the Program, the Mouse, the beginning at 23: 30 (eastern time), on the display screen of the SHOW.