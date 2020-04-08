Filtered images of Angelina Jolie with her outfit Thena for The Eternals

UK.

The Eternals it will be one of the first films to be released in the Phase Four of the Marvel and since the movie went into production have come to light numerous photos.

It has already been seen to Gemma Chan as Sersi and Richard Madden as Ikaris, but who more buzz it generates is Angelina Jolie. The star has already been wearing his suit of Thena.

The image was published by Daily Mail and she it sees the actress sporting a monkey-and-white mane blonde his own character. Thena is a woman born in the city of Olympia, in ancient Greece, and that it is related with some important characters from the Marvel universe such as Thanos and Starfox.

Thena has multiple super-human abilities such as regeneration, the teleportation or telepathy, and also has the power to manipulate cosmic energy.

During the presentation, Marvel Studios at Comic-con in San Diego earlier this year, Jolie he showed his enthusiasm for being a part of the next film.

I am so excited to be here. I’m going to work ten times harder because I think what it means to be part of the Movie Universe Marvel, what it means to be Eternal, to be part of this family, I know we should all do. We’ve all read the script. We all know what is the task that we have ahead and we’re all going to work very, very hard. I’m training for. I am delighted,” he confessed.

This is not the first time that looks at Jolie. Last September were published some photos which showed the singer with his wig rubito, although this is the first in which it appears with the costume of the powerful character to the full

In addition to those already mentioned, The Eternal also features in the cast, with Kit Harington, Kumail Nanjiani, Salma Hayek, Barry Keoghan, Brian Tyree Henry, Ma Dong-seok, Lia McHugh, Lauren Ridloff, Dong-seok Ma. The film will be directed by Chloé Zhao and its premiere is scheduled for the November 6, 2020.

