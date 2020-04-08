“Get angry!” Angelina Jolie broke out against Brad Pitt after his encounter with Jennifer Aniston

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt did not end your relationship, so that the actress would be enraged by the last public appearance of his ex-partner, according to statements from a source given to the magazine “New Idea”.

The meeting between her ex-husband and Jennifer Aniston did not go unnoticed, and generated the wrath of the actress of “Tomb Raider”, who felt humiliated publicly.

To see Jen play to Brad that way family and the response of this confirms the suspicions that had Angelina Jolie that Jen has been chasing Brad big time and that he is more than open to the possibility, says a close friend to Angelina.

Angelina has been losing ground in Hollywood, so he feels that his name has been devalued in recent times. Is enraged by the treatment they receive from the city, reveals the source.

Now, his fury has reached a whole new level as Brad and Jennifer seem to have been gathered together and are celebrating as if to celebrate the fall of it, expanded on this source.

On the other hand, the relationship between Angelina and Jane, the mom of Brad, he was always very tense, and she felt that he favored more to Jennifer. The sources also told “Life & Style” that Jolie you can try to hit back and demanded that Brad a millionaire sum of money for the divorce.

It is not good for Brad that she is angry. Angelina will get what you want, or we will make life impossible, a source told the publication. All warn Brad that let you press the buttons Angelinaeven with Jen, added.