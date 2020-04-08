High School Musical: the 20 facts that every fan needs to know

High School Musical, without a shadow of a doubt, that was one of the biggest franchises in the series. The great figures who have marked, and marked a whole generation, until today, it is a film that encompasses everything that we love: romance, song, dance, music, excitement and lots of drama! That is, a great suggestion to assist in this quarantine.

Then, watch out Wildcats!

Prior to maratonar these 3 movies are amazing, separate some of the facts from the franchise’s for you to review with us. Check it out:

1 – Ashley Tisdale they actually did a test to inform the interpretation of Gabriella Montez but director thought it would be better off singing with the iconic Sharpay Evans. And, let’s face it, we wouldn’t have a Sharp ” better than she does <3

2- The other actor who has the role in the middle of the road, the Corbin Bleuhe was scheduled to play, but Ryan Evans, but ended up playing the best friend of the child of Troy, The Band Opened.

3- Everyone knows that Zac Efron he did not sing all the songs from the first movie, as producers felt that the voice of Efron’s very low on the tone you want. However, few people know that he sang the first four verses of the Star Of Something New” in the first verse of the song “Breaking Free” and all the way into the scene from the balcony. The owner of the voice that Zac, his friends, is the singer’s Drew Seeleythat even went so far as to take the test in order to interpret, Troy Bolton.

4- The scale to be a part of the Wildcats took part in an intensive training course of the game, especially Away, as it would be to the captain of the team.

5- Corbin Blue you chose the number 8 for your t-shirt to a basketball, because it was his preferred number.

6- In the scene where Troy Bolton sings the song “Bet On It”, it took six days for it to be recorded. We can see that the choreography is extremely elaborated, right?

7- To the East of the High School really does exist! It is located in the mountains east of Salt Lake City, and the footage was recorded there. In addition, they say that the cabinet Sharpay is still in use today by the students and the officers of the college. Awesome!!

8- Unlike the first film, all the songs from High School Musical 2 and 3 have been adapted to the tone and style of voice, the beautiful independent, self-directing, that is, he is the one who sings along to all the songs from the latest movies.

9- You know, that scene is iconic, in that the holidays are arriving, and they’ve been playing all of the lessons above? Then, the paper that is used in the film are the students, the real East High.

10- At the end of the song “What Time is It”it was your very own Zac Efron, who invented the steps which he slides down to the floor.

11- In spite of being in a movie over the summer, the High School Musical 2 ” was recorded in the winter season.

12- During the next three films Ryan Evans it uses 15 different hats. I mean, come on, who alas is not loved in the style of our choreographer’s favorite?

13- The phrases, that the bearing of the t-shirts of the Band, perosnagem played by Corbin, has been carefully chosen by the author.

14 – Miley Cyrus he made a special appearance for just three seconds into the song “All for One” in the High School Musical 2. At that time, the fans that chose where and when she was <3

15- Behold! Selena Gomez he was climbing to assist you with your Tiara of Gold, aide-de-Sharpay in High School Musical 3, but it unfortunately ended up rejecting the paper. Imagine how nice it would be to a combination of the three.

16- The way that Troy Bolton do when he sings “Scream”, the third film, it’s the other way round, that Gabriella Montez is it for “When There Was Me an You” in the first film.

17- The theme is “Year of Graduation” it was just perfect for the end of this story, which is what we love. Now, what few people know is that, I think it was around this time of the Day.

18- All of the actors have a aulão intensive use of javascript to make the lovely scenes of the much-awaited senior prom.

19- If you have to pay attention to the movie, you’ll notice that most of the characters wear a ring with a red stone on the end. The ring was a symbolic way that they have found in order to represent the coupling between them.

20- The final film in the franchise, it’s very exciting! Vanessa Hudgenssaid that the recording of the last scene of all, they were all excited because the music was what we all were feeling, in addition to his / her characters.

Amazing, isnt it? So, hit that missed to attend to the emotions of the students of East High? It runs for maratonar, and to kill such a longing for <3