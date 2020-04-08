“I made choices to see my children grow up”

Related news

Angelina Jolie (44 years old) has taken it as a personal challenge to make visible the fight against cancer and help other women be able to follow a series of guidelines for preventing this disease. This week, the actress has written an essay where it has been reported how it has been your battle against this evil and he has reflected on how it has affected your family.

In particular, the interpreter has explained in an essay published in Time as he lived the death of his mother, Marcheline Bertrand, he passed away at the age of 56 after a long battle against ovarian cancer.

Angelina Jolie has explained that it has taken decisions to be able to spend more time with his family.



“I remember one time I was holding the hand of my mother, while receiving chemotherapy, when he began to get purple and I had to run to find the nurse”, has insured. “Now there are new ways to identify which chemotherapy drug is best for each patient, resulting in fewer nasty side-effects. Less. Often it is still so hard for the body”.

“I have lived more than a decade without a mother,” she wrote. “He met only some of their grandchildren and often I was too sick to play with them. Now it is difficult for me to consider something in this life divinely guided when I think of how much it would have benefited their lives of time with her and the protection of his love and grace.”

“While I was standing in the hallway of the hospital waiting for the body of my mother to be picked up and taken to be cremated, his doctor told me that I had promised my mother that would make sure that to inform me about my medical options”.

Jolie has said that she then began researching on the cancer until the decision in 2013 of undergo a double preventive mastectomy after discovering that she had a BRCA1 faulty, is responsible for the development of breast and ovarian cancer. “The test came too late for the other women of my family,” he said.

Two years later, in a control routine medical discovered that was beginning to suffering from early signs of ovarian cancer, and the actress decided to fix the root of the problem and to undergo a double ovariectomy preventive.

“I often wonder how I have affected my medical decisions and the fact of making them public. I feel that I made decisions in order to increase the chances of being here to see my children become adults and to get to know my grandchildren,” he explained.

Jolie has explained that there is still a lot of work in the fight against cancer.



“What I have come to understand, how I have reflected on my own experiences and those of others I have known, is that, while we must keep pressing to move forward, the attention not only of medical treatments”, has been added. “It’s also about the safety, dignity and the support provided to women, whether they’re fighting cancer or trying to handle other stressful situations. And too often, not given enough help”.

With respect to your own health, Jolie has said that it has “a patch for the hormones” and that is subjected to “regular checkups”. In addition, he explained that these harsh experiences have made you feel “more connected with other women” and have led to often “conversations are deeply personal with strangers on the health and the family”.

