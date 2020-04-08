I want to get it! Meghan Markle is very interested in Angelina Jolie. What for?

New life, new relationships. So it seems to make his daily agenda Meghan Markle. Which includes set a goal and do not stop until you do.

After quitting his post at the british royalty, the former Duchess of Sussex wants to start from zero, to resume her work as an actress and surround yourself with new people.

A few days ago, a source very close to the brunette told that she is very interested in establishing a relationship of friendship with Angelina Jolie.

Yes! The wife of Prince Harry admire for many years to the protagonist in Maleficent, both for her work as an actress, as for his militancy in the ideologies that defends.

Meghan you have a lot of respect for Angelina and for all that he has achieved a personal and professional level, revealed the source. But it also seems to be that the interest is mutual.

There were several occasions in which the ex of Brad Pitt and the actress from Suits came face-to-face at different events. As confirmed by several people, the connection between them is undeniable.

The daughter-in-law of Queen Elizabeth II shares many interests with Jolie. For example, your love for charitable causes and human rights. By this, there will be a lot of time to view them together as great friends.