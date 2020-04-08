“I want to let the immigrant know what we’re fighting for them,”

The singer and Selena Gomez, in an article entitled “Plugged in: the love, heal the world,” (“is Connected: Love Will Heal the World” in English), and published in Vogue in Arabia, and it’s the reason why it has to be a voice for those who don’t have it.

Selena also commented on his disappointment with the immigration to the United States, as the grandchildren of immigrants, and stressed the need for us to do this, the better. “I hope you are still able to offer the american dream. I hope that you are still able to offer them a better life.”

Selena was the executive producer of the documentary series “Real is not documented” (“Living Undocumented” in English), which was launched in October 2019 at the latest in the Series. The series has six episodes, and follows the lives of eight immigrants living in the U.S., and against the immigration policies of the country.

“Through the documentary, I learned that the people that are truly awe-inspiring,” said Selena. The singer also added: “These families have a lot of stuff going on in their lives, but still find the strength to continue on.”

In the article, Selena, was born 27 years ago in Texas, and he said that he identifies as a woman, the mexican-american war. “[Estou] incredibly proud of the two of them. My family chose to leave for Mexico to pursue the american dream.”

The singer has made it clear in his text that the US was built on immigration. For the Better, by the way, as a country, and its policies dealing with immigration, they are able to show a level of compassion and empathy that he has. “The one thing that I have seen is that the immigration in addition to the policy and political discussions – it’s a human,” he said.

Selena also commented on the end of your article that I would like to say that these immigrants and refugees will know that there are people out there fighting for them.” “There are people who will listen to them and to others that you are ready to deal with the changes”, completed.