Instagram | The sisters Kardashians greet your father for his birthday with tender pictures | Kim kardashian | kourtney kardashian | Khloe kardashian | Kris jenner | Robert Kardashian | united States | Celebrities | Hollywood | nnda nnrt Fame

The last days of February, the 22nd to be exact, was a day sensitive to the family Kardashian-Jenner, especially for older sisters Kourtney, Kim, Khloé and of course, Rob. And it is that that day was the birthday of his father, the famous and multi-millionaire attorney Robert Kardashian, who passed away in 2003 from cancer of the esophagus. By that year, their kids were 26, 25,19 and 16 years respectively. Before such an important date, their only daughters, did not hesitate to remember him and greet him this for his birthday.

The eldest of the brothers climbed up an old photograph where she appears alongside Kim kissing on the cheeks to his father. “Happy birthday to my daddy”was the description you wrote Kourtney Kardashian in the publication that has passed the million ‘I like’.

Kim Kardashian, the second child, preferred to upload a photo of your adolescence in which she poses next to his father. The snapshot of the socialite can be seen black-and-white. In addition, it is edited to have a white background. “Happy birthday, dad. I miss you beyond what is imaginable. I wish that you’re here and you see all this”wrote the wife of Kanye West for its over 160 million followers.

Unlike his sisters, Khloé not made a publication about their father, but if you raised lots of pictures of him to their Instagram Stories. Between the various pictures you can see Robert with their daughters, along with Kris Jenner, Bruce Jenner and even charging small Kendall and Kylie Jenner. “Happy birthday to my handsome daddy”was the phrase with which the entrepreneur started the photo gallery.

Capture Instagram

Some of the pictures that came up Khloé:

The who does not hesitate to also greet him was his ex-wife Kris Jenner. The mom of the clan Kardashian also used her Instagram Stories to upload a picture of when they were a couple: “Happy birthday, Rob. I love you” wrote.

Capture Instagram

RECOMMENDED VIDEO

Khloé Kardashian captive on Instagram with a tender video of his daughter

Khloé Kardashian captive on Instagram with a tender video of his daughter

YOU MAY BE INTERESTED

MORE VIDEOS

Dog surprises in social networks to play with your teddy bear

Dog surprises in social networks to play with your teddy bear

How beautiful it is to be single! the breaks in Tik Tok

Viral: How beautiful it is to be single! the breaks in Tik Tok

Woman believed to have taken their sons to the college, but note that you forgot, and your reaction is viral