It’s creepy! Kylie Jenner demonstrated the unusual way it has of reminding your family

Kylie Jenner it is one of the celebrities that it is complying with the quarantine, so that has left to see his family for weeks.

Through Instagram, the business of makeup has documenting how difficult that has made him stay away from your clan, those who are accustomed to having very close to.

With a video of her nieces playing with Stormy, the youngest of the Jenner he expressed that he missed seeing his daughter share an afternoon with your premiums.

Later, Kylie uploaded a story with a piece of pottery of your mom, impress your fans with strange items that he had in his house.

For the multi-billion dollar star it was a way of communicating how much she missed her manager, causing thousands of comments on the social networks.

Subsequently, the socialite is 22 years old he showed his culinary talents to make some cupcakes, which he decorated with yellow cream and pink.

Well, this was fun, he wrote the member of Keeping Up With The Kardashians on the postcard, where I photographed the end result of your experiment as a dessert.