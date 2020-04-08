James Gunn reveals the hidden secrets of Guardians of the Galaxy”

Last Tuesday (07/04), and the director and writer of the franchise Guardians of the Galaxy, James Gunnit invited fans on Twitter to watch the first film in the franchise along with it. As the film was moving, While tweetava curious and/or have replied to a question made by the social network. In this regard, we have separated into topics, the facts as revealed in yesterday. Check it out!

Lord of the Stars • * * The most iconic game of the Peter Quill to the tune of “Come and Get Your Love” set the tone right of what we can expect from the film. According to Gunn, all the steps have been choreographed, coming in the vast majority of their own Chris Pratt“I showed them a few steps to it, but most of them are [feita por] it. It was not a success at the beginning.

• The fans also wanted very much to know, on what would have been the reaction of Peter, when he returned to the Land, Upcoming Deadline (2019), and if he would have sought out his grandfather, who, as of the end of the Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol.2 and (2017), it is still alive, probably just waiting for the off. But, according to the James GunnPeter was more concerned about missing the logo of his hometown: “Peter hated to be back on the Ground, and ran over to the planet as fast as he could. It binds completely to the Ground, with the loss of his mother.”

On the controversial relationship between “Peter” and YonduJames was emphatic: “I knew in a general way as to where the characters were and where they were going. Nothing really in particular. I knew that he was the father of Peter, and it was a real relationship with him Yondufor example.

Rocket Raccoon • * * A moment with that curious in the first film, that is, when they are in prison, and Quill you see, the back of the Rocket (Bradley Cooperwith wounds and implants, robot: “Part of the [objetos] computer system appear to have been painstakingly applied to his body. This is one of my favorite moments in the film, because of the loneliness and discontent of the Rocket they are at the heart of the franchise for me,” said Gunn. Some time ago, and he said that the journey of a Rocket it would be very important to the film 3. He will say that the sentiments of the holidays are at the heart of the franchise, you can cheer up the fans of the character.

• * * The above topic has been confirmed for a few moments before, when a fan asked if the source of the Rocket as part of the Guardians, Vol.3: “I’m just going to say that Rocket it’s a big part of what’s going to happen in the future, and many of its features (such as scars, which can be seen on the back indicate that I am come to plan for the Rockets this time.”

Guardians of the Galaxy • As soon as the Guardians join forces for the first time ever, Gunn commented that: “it is The school that, more than anything else, it’s about a group of excluded people who have experienced trauma in their childhood – with the exception of the Draxthat is the only one who has a relationship is quite positive, with those who created it”.

• At the moment Quill leave the pod in order to save Gamora and, as a consequence, a sacrifice, a fan asked him what was the time when the Guardians realized that they were friends. The response was as follows: “I Believe that the Rocket the Drax they began to enjoy the Quill very early on in the story, and the Gamora he was accepting of the middle of the planet. The Rocket it definitely was in awe when the Quill he sacrificed himself for the Gamora“.

• * * * After the defeat of Ronan, Rocket it sits lonely on a rock while holding one of the limbs of the deceased Groot. So, Drax it sits on the side of the barrel and begins to make affection to him, and at first retreats, but ends up accepting it. The director stated that this was his favorite moment from the first chapter of the story of the group: “My favorite moment of the film. I cry every time I see it (I’m crying right now). This is probably the first time that the Rocket experienced, and caring physical, life, and the way he resists to accept, it ends up with me, and I love the Drax”.

• On the way to the final battle, the Guardians are walking around in the dark. So Groot it is surprising how by releasing spores from the luminescent part, and leaving it all, of course, and putting is one of the most beautiful scenes in the film. How does this ability never appeared in the comic, a fan asked him the reason for it has been revealed in the film. Gunn said, “I just think we need a moment of magic and it is beautiful, and this is [poder secreto] it seemed to be the trick [certo a fazer]”.

The jewels of Endless

• Guardians of the Galaxy it was the first time that the stones were referred to as the “Gems of the Infinite,” in a scene in a movie Marvel comics – before the Guardians of the gem of reality, it had already been referred to as the Jewel of Infinity in a post-credits Thor: The Dark World. When he was asked if he had spoken with the office to establish the origins of the stones, the James Gunn he replied: “I Invented it”. And it’s not that you got it right?

• The crown Jewel of the Infinite, you have a specific color. The avengers: The Age of Ultron (2015) showed that the colors had not been set in advance, as the jewel of the mind has gone from blue, to yellow, to form mind-boggling. In the Guardian, something like that almost happened to you. A member of the production, explained that when they made the movie, and the Jewel, the Power it was in the red, but it was transformed into the red in post-production. Gunn added, “I had forgotten about it. It is true (but it is not [modificada] so late in the day as well). I think that’s why, in the midst of filming, Marvel has decided that the one thing Thor: The Dark World was the crown Jewel of the Power (as well as a lot of other things that turned into gems of power). But I like it a lot more in the apple app store.

His

• * * The scars on his face from the Gamora it also became the subject matter. Gunn has revealed that they are “augmentations submitted by His“.

• In spite of being one of the main protagonists of the house His it gave a headache to the director. He said: “THE ONLY thing that Marvel comics he asked me to include it was an interest of His, and he said that maybe I would be able to create a source for the Jewels of the Infinity. In addition to that, they were open to all, and have not established a way to deal with the characters.” In another Tweet, Gunn said His“it was a complication with how much extra did the story get’s even more difficult to tell. The relationship between the villains was very, very difficult for the public, and has been, by far, the most difficult thing to work into the season,”he says.