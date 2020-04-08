Jennifer Aniston attends the live from the ex, John Mayer, and he is surprised at fans reaction to that joke of a singer; check it out!

Jennifer Aniston has decided that it is not enough to have an Instagram – you have to join us! This Sunday (05), the star of “the Morning Show” showed up at her ex-boyfriend, John Mayer, and it took everyone by surprise with his reaction. She is very playful just the same! Lol

In the broadcast, She made a joke autodepreciativa, while he was talking, about the singer Bill Withers. “It doesn’t matter if he was talking to you, or an interviewer, there are 15, 14, 13 years old, it’s what he had to say was useful to you. Four per cent of the things that I say unto you, they are helpful to you. One hundred percent of the stuff he said was usefulhe said at the concert.”

Then, there is the name of Aniston’s on-screen, at any moment of your laughter with a joke about the former! In the comments of your live, Just don’t spare the emojis, and the fans did not let her reply go. Take a look at:

and jennifer aniston who got in on the live john mayer played the emoji laugh and walked out pic.twitter.com/ra02CvvkKU — xuleo (@SCHWlMMER) April 6, 2020

Among the many comings and goings, She and Mayer got together in February of 2008 and march of 2009. But it’s been a while that the ex-couple to get along! In December of 2008, Aniston opened up the game with a Vogue, just after the first of the end between them.

“We care about each other. The funny thing is, when you get to a point in a relationship where both of you are aware, maybe we need to do something else with it, but you also love one another. It is painful for me”, “she said.

“I care for him deeply. We talked, and we loved it. And it is at this point where we are”he said. They went into a resume, for a short time, and they appeared together at the Oscars in 2009, but were separated again in the following month.

It is good, right? Turkey, a friendship that lasts!