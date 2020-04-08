Jennifer Aniston attends the live in the ex-John-Mayer-and surprised the fans

Photo: Reproduction





Not even a year ago that Jennifer Aniston is on Instagram, but she’s already making! The always good-humored actress’s Friends surprised her fans when you watch and interact with a live ex-boyfriend, the singer-songwriter and musician John Mayer.

According to US Magazine, She was talking a little bit about songwriter Bill Withers, who passed away on the last day of the 30’s, and he made a joke autodepreciativa as he praised the singer:

“It doesn’t matter if he was talking to you, or an interviewer, there are 15, 14, 13 years old, it’s what he had to say was useful to you. Four per cent of the things that I say unto you, they are helpful to you. 100 per cent of the stuff he said was useful to you.”

At that moment, She couldn’t resist commenting on the broadcast, with three of emojis crying from laughter, leaving behind a few of the other onlookers were shocked by his presence. Among the emojis for hearts, one of them even commented:

“Oh my God, Jen is here”.

Aniston and Mayer dated in the period between 2008 and 2009, but had not lost the friendship after the end the singer was also at the party, and the 50-year-old actress from Los Angeles, ca, where the ex-husband of Jennifer, Brad Pitt, was also in attendance.