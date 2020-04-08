Jennifer Aniston laughs at the joke of an ex on the show, to the virtual, during the quarantine – Monetary

+



Jennifer Aniston took advantage of the free time during the quarantine, because of the pandemic of the new coronavirus in order to watch a virtual concert of her ex-boyfriend, singer John Mayer.

The actress even went as far as to interact with your ex when you talk with emojis of a laugh, after She has made a joke during a speech in honor of the singer Bill Withers, who has died at the age of 81 years, on account of the COVID-19.

“As long as I’ve known him personally, I have never seen him compromise his principles, ever. All of which, he said, it is useful to 4% of what they say, it’s useful, it’s 100% of what he says is useful, then,” said the singer.

Many fans of Her who were watching the broadcast of the show that were crazy with the interaction of Anniston. “Oh my God, Jen is here,” wrote one follower.

The stars first met at a house party after the Oscars in 2008, and they started dating in the months to come. Between going back and forth, Aniston and Mayer dated for about a year now.

