Jennifer Aniston reveals actor’s Friends, who namoraria in real life

“I’d probably say… Well, take a look at the pro’s Matt LeBlanc (Joey), which is so cute. Matthew Perry (Chandler) it looks like a very young age. David Schwimmer (Ross) looks like it could have been related to my cousin. It could have been one of my partners,” said the actress.

The Friends has been a hit since its debut in 1994 until the end of 2004. It’s a series that’s beloved to this day, new fans and old ones are constantly watching their ten seasons in the Series.

Since the end of the fourth season, there has been a lot of fans clamoring for a reunion with the entire cast of this one way or the other. And now, a reunion, without a script, with all six of the original members of the cast will take place on HBO Max, the new streaming service that is set to debut this year.

