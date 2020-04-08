Kanye West was the MOST rude, with his wife, Kim Kardashian, and the internet explodes

lmao now why I ain’t kiss her back 😭 pic.twitter.com/oIVIXcMxvt — trey 〽️ (@trey_forde) February 17, 2020

One of the theories of the advocates of the rapper is that it is a person that rarely likes to show affection in public and being in front of everyone, he didn’t know how to act and he got a bit nervous, so the scene ended up being VERY uncomfortable for all.

However, the same behavior ‘rude’ from Kanye to Kim is repeated over night when after the event, they were caught coming out of an elevator. According to the video you can see how Kim and Kanye are kissing passionately when you get to the ground floor, peroooo to see that they were being watched by the paparazzi, Kanye began to laugh, and he left behind his wife with all the shopping bags. Even the elevator is closed in the face of the mother of their four children!

Kanye got off that damn elevator left Kim with the bags, the door started closing and all 😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/gxBpyOGBaW — Damarys 🔪 (@RoatansFinest) February 20, 2020

This second event proved that, there is definitely an attraction between the rapper and the integral Kardashian, but definitely the creator of Yeezy NOT know how to behave in front of cameras and that their actions, many of which are ‘rude’ although it is likely that you do not want to be displayed as well.

After seeing this, we are sure that this ‘discomfort’ Kanye is the main reason why he is not on the program of ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’… And, we get.