Katie Holmes and ex of Jennifer Aniston go to quarantine together… To the story! – Notes – Glamurama

Love is in the air! It has casalzão new piece from Katie Holmes, and Justin Theroux. Sources close to the actress have confirmed that they are in love with each other and taking advantage of this period of social isolation to come together in her home in New York city, which has already introduced her boyfriend to her daughter, Suri Cruise.

According to Woman’s Day, Katie and Justin – who turns out to be the ex of Jennifer Aniston – if you came in at the end of 2019, at a dinner party. “Things have evolved naturally,” he told the publication, which guarantees that They’re very close.”

The actors, who make the line thin, yet did not take in the relationship. Remember that the last courtship of Katie, starring Jamie Foxx, has been kept a secret for many years, and we believe that this will be a repeat of that now. Whatever you do, Glamurama shippa!