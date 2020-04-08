Kendall Jenner in your quarantine by the coronavirus remember the past in a bold body of latex

The member of the clan Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, confirm again that it is a favorite of the gateways to the world, displaying a tiny waist in a suit that she wore in a photo session held in 2018.

The model, like the rest of the inhabitants of Los Angelesis living the quarantine by the coronavirus, and on his break he shared his story of his account Instagram a couple of pictures in which he is seen recalling the glamour that overflowed in that time with a daring piece of latex.

Days before, Kendall was seen sharing days of sun and sand in the waters of Palm Springs, alongside her sister Kylie Jenner and her friend venezuelan, Sofia Villaroel, in photographs that were enjoying on a yacht wearing tiny bikinis.

Integral to the reality ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’, again to surprise their fans showing their beauty in a body without sleeves, that highlighted every inch of her body, their long and slender legs covered with stockings with monogrammed Louis Vuitton and a few high-heeled shoes.

The latex clings to your waist, which explains the small waist that possesses the lean model in the pair of snapshots that he published.

The sensual photo shoot of Kendall Jenner that the temperature rises

The sisters Kardashian-Jenner share a taste for latex. Recently Kim and Kourtney Kardashian attended the Fashion Week in Paris, and in a few days and enjoy the streets French dazzled with costumes of this material for the designer Balmain, with the who robbed the eyes of their followers.

For his part, Kendall Jenner also has clothing latex and she knows well how to show them. In the daring pictures, he accompanied his look with a hairstyle collected, and very bulky, which left him with a long fringe and the side that framed his rostró to pose in front of the camera.

Photo/@kendalljenner

In the other image, the young socialite poses on your back and squat leaving to see his derrier and your bent legs, in front of an older vehicle, in a body that will fit every outfit that you choose.

