Kendall Jenner is criticized for cruelty to his own dog

Kendall Jenner is a complaint for ANIMAL ABUSE to your own dog

Kendall Jenner of 24 years is in trouble again because of his pet; but on this occasion the culprit was the model sister of Kim Kardashian. And is that users of social networks have pointed to Kendall for animal abuse, after it was displayed publicly using a particular collar on your dog.

The model Kendall Jenner has stated on several occasions that he is a lover of animals, and your doberman color black it is one of their pets that most presumed in their social networks. Even she herself has stated that although it is an animal that is very cute but that can eat your face off in a single bite.

In fact, in 2018 the dog doberman Kendall was accused of attacking a girl in a restaurant in Beverly Glen Deli in Los Angeles, where the incident does not happened to older, already that the bite was not deep. What was controversial was that Jenner was not responsible of what your pet did, and not even offered an apology to the mother of the minor or to the minor for what happened.

Does Kendall Jenner use methods of torture with your dog?

However, on this occasion Kendall Jenner it has been pointed out by abusing and torturing his doberman. Why? Jenner was seen walking their dog in the streets of Los Angeles, where she resides, but what surprised the audience was to see that the necklace that she was wearing the doberman.

The necklace called “prong” it is one that has a few spikes of metal that are embedded at the dog when the owner pulls the leash; this artifact was used for training of the dogs, but currently it is considered as an article of ill-treatment and torture towards animals.

KENDALL Jenner has been slammed by animal lovers for using a “cruel” dog collar that risks “pain and suffering”. animal charities have urged dog owners not to use them, claiming they risk injury, pain and suffering” to pets. pic.twitter.com/9stSH7TKTD — Lilian Chan (@bestgug)

January 22, 2020

You may also be interested in: PHOTO VIRAL: Kylie and Kendall Jenner GIRLS generate ridicule from internet users

In this way, the model Kendall Jenner was denounced publicly by internet users who say that the young is causing abuse and suffering to his fierce pet. Although she has not ruled on the matter, users of social networks have expressed that Jenner should not use these articles of suffering if allegedly it has been declared “animal lover”.

Follow us on Instagram and find out the news trend of the week.