Kendall Jenner receives marriage proposal in the middle of the street

In a video published by the website of E! News you can see this brave, that said that is called Johnwhen supported on one knee and proposed marriage to the súpermodelo. Kendall very friendly replied: “I don’t even know your name. Nice to meet you, you seem very nice.”

After telling her politely that no, it was all smiles by the sudden action of the young man: “he Was clearly very surprised when he pulled out the box with a ring. I had a huge smile on my face, but told him that I didn’t even know his name,” said one witness. But the statement does not end there.

John proved that he can be very pushy and then asked to Kendall if “the marriage was possible in the future, but she told him that he already loved someone with the soul. Was having fun with him and felt very flattered by it all. When he accepted that it was a pleasure to meet him and closed the door,” added the informant.