Khloé Kardashian bids farewell forever of Tristan Thompson

Khloé Kardashian lived a toxic relationship with Tristan Thompsonwho is constantly devoted himself to be unfaithful to your partner with Jordyn Woodspersonality that is considered close friend of Kylie Jennersince , during a feast the basket player gave him a kiss.

How Khloé Kardashian overtook Tristan Thompson?

The socialite with more than 105 million followers on Instagram, has posted several snapshots with his daughter True, a beautiful baby girl he had with Tristan Thompson, photos that confirm the positive state of Khloé Kardashian with respect to its separation with Thompson.

A source close to Khloé Kardashian she commented to People magazine for more information on the relationship to the basket player, “This is a topic that Khloé already not even speak, it happened a year ago and, although it was very hard, she does not want to live with so much negativity. He has worked very hard to close the cycle and that is what he has done. The only thing that really matters now is the welfare of her daughter True.”

Although there is no longer a romantic relationship between the celebrity Khloé Kardashian should continue to cooperate with Tristan Thompson for the well-being of their daughter True, and does not suffer any kind of sequel for the problems between their parents.

True meets its 2 years old next month April, and both parents should be coordinated for the celebration, “Your main goal is to bring the feast in peace with Tristan to raise his daughter, everything else is secondary. You need to make sure that True feel loved at all times and that he will always have his two dads at their disposal,” said the same person to People magazine.

