Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner work together to launch a fragrance

Previously, Kim has joined other members of his family for the launch of some of the fragrances of KKW, Kylie, Khloé and Kourtney have already shared this experience next to the celeb, but this time it was Kris Jenner the selection of the most recent collaboration.

The fragrance in which both worked celebrates the unconditional love between mother and daughteraccording to Kris, she and Kim have similar tastes, so they had planned to work on this collaboration for a long time.

KKW x Kris will be launched on the market on the 15th of April and with a price of 40 dollars, being a fragrance with floral aroma and a touch woody, but also with notes of creamy ones that are a favorite of both celebs.

In order to support to the difficult situation of the pandemic in the world, KKW announced that 20% of proceeds with the sale of this fragrance through your internet site will be donated to an organization that provides food to children in need. This will apply to sales that occur up to may 15.