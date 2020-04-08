Kim Kardashian boasts her new Crocs fried chicken

The famous entrepreneur is one of the famous that is most recognized by its style and vanguard for dress.

The style of Kim Kardashian has changed over the years, is a woman who has gone from elegance to be more monochromatic, but this time I opt for something more unique, that we do not know if more will come forward in trend, but if that mark a before and an after in the aesthetic of Kim K.

The socialize and entrepreneur by means of their

social networks announcement of the premiere of his new clothing line which belongs to ‘The Skims’, their stories of Instagram is filled with models of his collection, in the platform already has more than 161 million followers.



But it was not the only thing that

Kim K premiere for the chain of restaurants specializing in p

ollo fried

KFC,

Kentucky Fried Chicken he has commanded some unique crocs with the theme of this dish.