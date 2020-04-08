Kim Kardashian boasts her new Crocs fried chicken

The famous entrepreneur is one of the famous that is most recognized by its style and vanguard for dress.
The style of Kim Kardashian has changed over the years, is a woman who has gone from elegance to be more monochromatic, but this time I opt for something more unique, that we do not know if more will come forward in trend, but if that mark a before and an after in the aesthetic of Kim K.
The socialize and entrepreneur by means of their
social networks announcement of the premiere of his new clothing line which belongs to ‘The Skims’, their stories of Instagram is filled with models of his collection, in the platform already has more than 161 million followers.
But it was not the only thing that
Kim K premiere for the chain of restaurants specializing in p
ollo fried
KFC,
Kentucky Fried Chicken he has commanded some unique crocs with the theme of this dish.
Kim climbed some of videos sharing your gift, your new crocs have the same form of the well-known sandalsbut the design is particular, because they have a platform that makes reference to the case of the company, red and white color, the top part has a texture that simulates to be made of fried chicken and decoration on the front you see two chicken legs the wealthy strategically.