Kim Kardashian congratulates the birthday to Tristan Thompson

We just attend to a new chapter in the drama of Tristan Thompson with the clan Kardashian. In case you haven’t heard (at this stage we doubt that you are on the sidelines on this issue, but you never know), the basketball player will put the horns to what was then his girlfriend, Khloé Kardashianabout a year ago. From then on, it unleashed a whole series of events that has led us direct to the state of confusion in which we find ourselves right now. Since the scandal, he has not stopped trying to revive the relationship: is always that you can he says the entrepreneur in their photos of Instagram, and even threatened to commit suicide. However, the only thing that has been obtained by a part of it are negative and ‘zascas’ that left pretty clear his stance. Now we are in a kind of truce, but the last thing that happened (and that has to do with Kim Kardashian) has left us a little driven out, the truth.

It turns out that yesterday was the birthday of Tristan and Kim, as a good friend (?) yours, decided to send a greeting for Instagram. Yes: it has been the only of the ‘klan’ who has done this. What a coincidence? We don’t think so.

Kim Kardashian.Instagram

The congratulatory message of Kim Kardashian Tristan Thompson on Instagram

“Congratulations, Tristan! I offer for you today! I can’t wait to celebrate soon!”I wrote Kim in his ‘stories’, along with a photo in which comes out cheering on the player in one of their basketball games. And if it seemed little, there is a second image.

Kim Kardashian.Instagram

In what seems like a video capture, the a member of the ‘klan’ put: “I Think this is our only photo together.” Of course, he shared in its history and also had a few words of affection for his excuñada.

Tristan Thompson.Instagram

“Thank You, Keeks! Let yourself see you soon!”, he used to say. In the end, even though everything seems to be a simple greeting between friends, it is still a little strange that it has been she’s the one that agreed to him via social networks. Because from Khloé or trailof course…